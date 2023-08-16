Week in Geek: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is getting released early

Gamers, rejoice. The latest entry to Ubisoft’s franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is getting released a week early. Plus, we’ve got other stuff this week in geek.

Is Mark Zuckerberg out of the cagefight now with Elon Musk? It seems like it. Meanwhile, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be acclaimed and we finally have our first trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game. Last but certainly not least, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold and is getting released early.

From Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Zuck saying it’s time to move on, here’s what you may have miss this week in geek.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is releasing a week early

Ubisoft recently announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold, meaning that the launch version of the game is completed. That had led the company to move up the release date of the game. Instead of October 12, the game is releasing a week early on October 5. Mirage is reportedly a going back to old school Assassin’s Creed after the franchise pivoted to be more RPG and action-oriented, but that remains to be seen.

Mark Zuckerberg says it’s time to move on from Elon Musk’s proposed cagematch

It seems that even the Zuck has had enough of Elon Musk’s shenanigans. Posting on Threads, the Meta CEO said it’s time to move on because “Elon isn’t serious”. Zuckerberg criticised Musk on constantly changing his mind about the fight and added that if he “ever get serious about a real date and official event, he knows where to reach me”. A few days later, Musk, on Twitter (or X, whatever) claimed that Zuckerberg is the one that’s dodging. Will this fight ever happen? We may never know.

The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is here

The popular 2022 comic run that told the story set in an alternate universe of the last standing Turtle after all his brothers met their demise is getting the video game treatment, and we finally have the first trailer. Not a lot is revealed in the less than one minute video, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t get us hyped.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the highest-rated PC game on Metacritic

It may have just been released at the beginning of this month but Baldur’s Gate 3 is a clear hit. Players are having fun stacking boxes to breach castles and having, uh, intimate moments with a bear. This seems to have contributed a lot to the game’s success because it currently holds the title of being the highest-rated PC game of all time on Metacritic. .