Week in Geek: The ‘Attack on Titan’ finale premiere date has leaked

Godzilla is set to return to our screens on Apple TV+ and DC is keeping their fingers crossed that Aquaman fares better than his speedy counterpart. And while Attack on Titan fans may finally know the date for the long-awaited finale of the anime, scientists are celebrating a monumental accomplishment on Mars.

The Attack on Titan finale release date has been allegedly revealed

The iconic anime has been taking its time to wrap up the story and fans have been eagerly waiting for its conclusion, and it seems that fans now have a date. Twitter (or X) user kels7_ discovered an unlisted video on YouTube uploaded by Japanese media company PonyCanyon which specified the premiere date as November 4. However, there is no official word on whether this is real or not.

We have our first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+

The next entry to the Monsterverse is here as Apple TV+ dropped the very first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series takes place in the aftermath of the 2014 Godzilla film and spans three generations as two siblings discover their family has ties to the mysterious organisation known as Monarch.

… and a teaser trailer for the Aquaman sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still set to be released this December, the last remnant of the DCEU. The movie reportedly didn’t test well, and after The Flash was panned by audiences, things aren’t looking too good for the film. We did get our first brief look at it with a teaser that teases the, uh, release of the full-length trailer.

NASA successfully creates oxygen on Mars

In a major scientific breakthrough that puts a step closer to making living on other planets a reality, NASA’s experiment to generate oxygen has Mars has not just been successful but it also exceeded expectations. A microwave-sized device named MOXIE was able to transform Mars’ carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into 122 grams of oxygen. It’s a small amount, at least for now, but its inventors over at MIT said that it “proved far more successful” that they expected.