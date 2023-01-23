The Week in Geek: ‘Attack on Titan’ returns for one last season, Jason Momoa may stay on as Aquaman, and Mark Hamill is done playing Joker

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy.

The last season of the acclaimed anime series Attack on Titan is almost here. Jason Momoa has seemingly suggested he’ll still be playing Aquaman despite the DC shake-up. Gamers are going to get to clean Lara Croft’s manor. And Mark Hamill has said his time as Joker has come to an end.

Attack on Titan’s least season, Hideo Kojima makes a mysterious Instagram post (again), Mark Hamill’s Joker is no more, and Jason Momoa still playing Aquaman. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Attack on Titan’s last season premieres in March… the first half, at least

Brace yourselves AOT fans; the end is upon us. Eren Yaeger, the hero who—surprise, surprise—turned out to be a Titan himself, has awakened even more Titans who are now hellbent on destroying the world. Will there be any survivors? You’ll have to tune in on March 4 to find out… though you’ll have to tune in again because that’s only the first half.

Jason Momoa suggests he may be sticking around as Aquaman

In an interview with Variety, Jason Momoa revealed he had spoken with new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got a lot of good things coming,” the actor said. He also added, “I’ll always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shi*. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

Though it didn’t definitively reveal whether he would be staying or not, a number of fans are still disappointed considering Henry Cavill is not coming back as Superman. On top of that, there’s a rumour that Ezra Miller might also stay on as the Flash despite his recent troubles.

Power wash Lara Croft’s manor in the new DLC for PowerWash Simulator

Fans of Tomb Raider are familiar with Lara Croft’s abode, the place where you learn the ropes in the very first game back in the PS1 and where you lock her butler in the fridge in the second game. Now, gamers can revisit the manor and have a new experience: power washing the heck out of the mansion. PowerWash Simulator’s new DLC brings you back to the iconic Croft Manor so you can wash the dirt and grime off it. It’s probably because Lara is still away on her adventures and she still kept the butler, Winston, locked in the fridge. Lara, you litterbug.

The free expansion drops on January 31.

Mark Hamill says he may not play Joker again after Kevin Conroy’s passing

Whenever Batman was played Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill would almost always be Joker. However, with Conroy’s passing last year, it seems that Hamill is hanging up the smile for good. ScreenRant reported that in an interview with Empire Magazine, Hamill said, “They would call and say, ‘They want you to do the Joker,’ and my only question was, ‘Is Kevin Batman?’ If they said yes, I would say, ‘I’m in.’ We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman for me.”

Hideo Kojima posted a photo in the offices of A24

The legendary Japanese game developer announced last year that he was putting together a film adaptation of Death Stranding. Kojima, being his usual mysterious self, stoked rumours when he posted a photo of himself in what seems to be the A24 offices. The entertainment company has recently been sweeping awards thanks to Everything Everywhere All at Once and is also behind other films such as Uncut Gems and Best Picture winner Moonlight. Whether the studio and Kojima are collabing for a game or a film is now the question on everyone’s minds, though an A24-produced Death Stranding adaptation seems to fit perfectly.