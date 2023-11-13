Week in Geek: Deadpool 3 is the only MCU movie in 2024

The MCU is taking it easy with Deadpool 3 being their only film in 2024. Here’s this week in geek.

It’s been an eventful week in the world of nerd. Omegle has shut down, a new Ghostbusters trailer is out, The Boys’ new season comes out next year, and Baldur’s Gate has rightfully won a Game of the Year award. On the comic book side of things, the MCU is slowing down with their releases while the DCU is sticking with the release date for their first big film despite the strikes.

[Hero image: X @DeadpoolMovie]

Marvel pushes back films making Deadpool 3 the only MCU movie of 2024. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Superman: Legacy will still make its original release date

Several projects were delayed due to the strikes but one major release is keeping to its release date. James Gunn announced this week that Superman: Legacy, the first major film of the new DCU, will still be released on July 11, 2025, despite the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Gunn credited “the efforts of [his] talented crew” for being able to keep the original release date.

Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU film to be released next year

On the other side of the comic book universe, Marvel has pushed back several projects like Captain America: Brave New World and Blade to 2025, making Deadpool 3 the only MCU release in 2024. This comes amid a reckoning for the studio which has been receiving criticism for its treatment of creatives, a release of underwhelming titles, and has been undergoing a creative overhaul, especially in its streaming shows.,

Baldur’s Gate 3 wins the Golden Joystick Ultimate Game of the Year and PC Game of the Year

In news that’s surprising to no one and yet remains wonderful, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been named the Ultimate Game of the Year and PC Game of the Year by the Golden Joystick Awards. Ever since the game’s release in August, it’s been lauded as one of the best games ever made and is a refreshing change since it doesn’t come with any microtransactions of any sort. The gaming world has been addicted to this title for months now so its win is well-deserved.

Omegle shuts down

The chat roulette service finally ceased operations unceremoniously earlier this week. Omegle was a site where you could meet random people from across the globe with the same interests as you. In recent years, many content creators on Instagram and TikTok have posted videos about meeting people on Omegle, though that’s the fun side of the website. Anyone who’s used it knows you’re bound to suddenly get paired with a random dude who’s, uh, way too comfortable with himself, to put it delicately. Guess those days are done now.

We got a new trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters movie!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife continued the story of the original two Ghostbusters films and brought back the OGs together. This new film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, continues that story, and while it does bring back Spengler’s grandchildren, the OGs are also here.

The Boys Season 4 will release in 2024

After Gen V was lauded by critics and audiences alike, Prime Video has revealed that the next season of The Boys is coming in 2024. The last season had a very ominous ending which could spell further trouble for The Boys, especially for Butcher, but it looks we’ll have to wait a bit until we see what happens.