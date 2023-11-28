Week in Geek: ‘Doctor Who’ has finally returned

The iconic British sci-fi show Doctor Who is back with familiar faces as the Doctor and showrunner. Here’s this week in geek.

James Gunn has cast yet another iconic role for Superman: Legacy. Dave Filoni has been promoted which could be a signal of great things to come for the Star Wars universe. And finally, the TARDIS is once again zooming through time and space as Doctor Who has finally returned—and with a number of familiar faces.

Superman: Legacy casts its Jimmy Olsen

Another well-known character has finally been cast in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film. After the announcement that Nicholas Hoult will step into the shoes of the Man of Steel’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo was also announced earlier this week to have been cast as Superman’s best friend, Jimmy Olsen. Gisondo completes the Daily Planet trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Dave Filoni named Lucasfilm’s Chief Creator Officer

The father of The Clone Wars and Ahsoka has ascended in the ranks at Lucasfilm. Dave Filoni revealed in an interview with Variety that he’s been named Lucasfilm’s Chief Creator Officer and will work alongside president Kathleen Kennedy in developing projects within the Star Wars universe. “In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways,” Filioni said. However, this time around, he will be involved from the get-go.

Doctor Who is back!

Our favourite Time Lord finally came back on our screens with the premiere of the first 60th Anniversary special last Sunday on Disney+ Hotstar here in Bangkok. It also marked the return of David Tennant— although he’s techinically playing a new Doctor (timey wimey stuff)—Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, and also Russell T. Davies back as showrunner. There are a total of three episodes for the specials that will culminate in kicking off Nucti Gatwa’s tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor, which Davies has said will be referred to as Series 1, hinting that it will be a reboot of sorts.