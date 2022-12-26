The Week in Geek: Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the Steam Winter sale, and James Gunn gets flak for being DC Studos president… again

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

It’s the last Week in Geek of 2022! While things might be a little slow, 2023 definitely has a lot of nerdiness in store. For now, Mr. Beast has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next Twitter CEO, James Gunn gets flak again this time from a former DC actor, we got a new trailer for the Doctor Who specials, and the Steam Winter sale is finally here!

Elon Musk says he’ll step down as CEO after poll once he finds a replacement; Mr. Beast offers to take the job

My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms pic.twitter.com/PR6pEnpv18 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 23, 2022

The Twitter fiasco continues, but the end might be in sight this time. Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as CEO and said he would honour the results. In a turn that shocked absolutely no one, the “Yes” votes won, and Musk said he would step down once he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”. Well, famous streamer Mr. Beast heard the call and said he’d love to take a stab at it. Musk replied that “It’s not out of the question”.

Ray Fisher lashes out at DC again and also slams James Gunn

The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny. Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job requirement for WB/DC 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6oY3VRaFhD — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 19, 2022

Actor Ray Fisher, who portrayed Cyborg in the Justice League films, has famously called out director Joss Whedon and former Warner Bros. executives, including former president Walter Hamada, for enabling toxicity and discrimination. That whole thing is another story in itself, but Fisher seems to have a bone to pick with every DC executive as he now set his sights on James Gunn. Fisher criticised Gunn for “using fake grace” and deleting a tweet where he “pseudo-apologized” for Whedon’s behaviour just as Gunn was appointed co-president of DC Studios. Fisher ended his tweet with “Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job requirement for WB/DC.”

ALL my tweets automatically delete every few months, Ray, it has nothing to do with my tweets to you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

Gunn wasted no time in responding. Responding directly to Fisher’s tweet, Gunn tweeted, “All my tweets automatically delete every few months, Ray, it has nothing to do with my tweets to you.”

The Steam Winter sale is on

Every gamer with a limited budget always waits in anticipation for Steam sales. Well, thank Santa because your wallet’s going to get a bit of a breather: the Steam Winter sale is officially here and will run until January 5. You can get the deluxe edition Jedi: Fallen Order for only almost THB200 and Elden Ring for just THB1,000. Check out the entire list of games on Steam.

A trailer for the new Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials premiered

Whovians got a better look at David Tennant’s return to the TARDIS with a brand new trailer for the 60th Anniversary special episodes. Though officially a new Doctor (the Fourteenth, to be exact) Tennant will also be reunited with Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, a former companion when he was the Tenth Doctor. Fans also got an extended look at Neil Patrick Harris’ villain and another glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.