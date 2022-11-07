The Week in Geek: Elon Musk runs Twitter, Westworld is cancelled, and EA and Marvel are teaming up

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and it’s, uh, going great. Meanwhile, HBO has cancelled one show and is hyping up another. And in the world of games, God of War is just around the corner and Marvel fans are in for a treat. No need to look these all up. We’ve got it all here for you.

Elon Musk now runs Twitter

The Tesla founder has taken the reins of the social media company after months of legal rambling and people… well, aren’t too happy about it. Aside from Musk laying off a massive number of employees, racist tweets also saw an uptick on the platform. The company also announced that people can now get their account verified, blue check mark and all—for a fee of USD $8. At least Elon is floating the idea of bringing back Vine. That’s a good trade off… right?

HBO cancels Westworld

The critically-acclaimed TV show by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan about the inevitable takeover and reckoning of our AI overlords has won numerous Emmys, and its fourth season just aired in June of this year. Despite this and the creators’ hope that they would get another season to wrap things up, HBO has cancelled the show. Though it seems shocking at first, the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger as well as the show’s decrease in ratings explains its cancellation. Audiences have also criticised the show for becoming too convoluted and complicated, which is saying something considering the first season was already such a mind-bender.

The Last of Us has a release date

HBO may have cancelled one show but they already have another on the way that may take its place as one of the network’s tentpole series. Based on the award-winning videogame, The Last of Us revolves around Joel and Ellie, an unlikely pair who find themselves fending off the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world. The TV adaptation of the game has been hotly anticipated by fans, and we finally have a release date: January 15.

God of War releases quirky trailers

The iconic video game is known for being bloody, brutal, and emotional, so it was hilarious when a pair of trailers were released that were the complete opposite of the game’s vibe. The first one has Ben Stiller leading a support group for dads except the dads are John Travolta and LeBron James and the dad they’re aiming to emulate is none other than Kratos himself. Then there’s another trailer from Japan that’s difficult to explain, so it’s better if you just watch it yourself.

Netflix renews The Sandman for Season 2

The TV series adapted from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels of the same name was met with great acclaim from both critics and fans that when no announcement was made for a second season, everyone got a little anxious. Considering Netflix has a reputation for axing shows early, the anxiety was unsurprising. Even Gaiman himself tweeted that he wasn’t entirely sure the show would get another season. However, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief because the streaming service has announced that Morpheus will return.

EA and Marvel announce partnership

The two companies have joined forces to produce action-adventure games for both consoles and the PC. For now, the plan is to release three titles, the first of which is the Iron Man game from developer Motive Studios, which was announced this year. No announcement has been made about the other two games. Fingers crossed for a Marvel Ultimate Alliance reboot?