The Week in Geek: ‘God of War’ nominations, Bob Iger back as Disney CEO, and ‘Black Panther’ domination

God of War leading the Game Awards in nominations, Black Panther beating Black Adam’s worldwide earnings, and Bob Iger’s return. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Jason David Frank dies at 49

Most millennials consider Power Rangers an integral part of their childhood, so it was heartbreaking to hear that Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver aka the original Green Power Ranger, died on Sunday. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was released in 1993 and became a cultural phenomenon. Frank would reprise his role of Oliver numerous times over the years and even make a cameo in the 2017 film reboot.

Bob is back as Disney CEO as Bob steps down

Robert A. Iger named Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company: https://t.co/qvG1ZB8cvR pic.twitter.com/nV41l8OMEW — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) November 21, 2022

Confusing? Disney has announced that effective immediately, Bob Iger is back as CEO as Bob Chapek steps down. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said the statement of the chairman of the board, Susan Arnold. Iger stepped down as CEO in 2020 and Chapek took the reins, a challenging time what with the pandemic. During his tenure as CEO, Chapek also faced backlash after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit over the release date of Black Widow in theatres and streaming.

God of War Ragnarok nominated in ten categories for Game Awards including Game of the Year

It’s only been about a week or so since the release of God of War Ragnarok and already the accolades have started coming in. The juggernaut of a game is nominated in categories like Best Performance, Best Narrative, and the coveted Game of the Year. It’s the most nominated game this year, the second going to both Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West, each with seven nominations, while the indie breakout game about a cat, Stray, comes in with six noms.

Joseph Quinn joins A Quiet Place spinoff

The British actor quickly became a fan favourite after his portrayal of the tragically heroic Eddie Munson. Now Deadline has reported that he will join Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One. Not much is known about the new film except that it’s based on an idea from John Krasinski and is set to premiere in 2024.

Black Panther surpasses Black Adam’s worldwide earnings in a single weekend

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe may have changed but it’s pretty much still the same at the box office. While Black Adam did have a record-breaking opening weekend and earned USD $353 million, Black Panther clocked in at USD $400 million—and it was just heading into its second week in theatres. Dwayne Johnson responded to the news, tweeting “We’re new babies and have to grow.”

The Gran Turismo movie has started filming

Filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie – based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver. 🎬🏎 pic.twitter.com/gV13gEg2G5 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 12, 2022

Yes, there is a Gran Turismo movie happening and it just started production. The film is not the usual game-to-movie adaptation we’re used to. Instead, the film will tell the true story of a Gran Turismo player who ended up becoming an actual professional race car driver. The cast and crew are also pretty impressive: Neil Blomkamp is the director while David Harbour and Orlando Bloom are just some of the names in the cast.