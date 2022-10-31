The Week in Geek: Henry Cavill out as Geralt and James Gunn is DC’s Kevin Feige

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

A lot of shakeups in the world of geek this week what with Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and his departure as Geralt and James Gunn being appointed co-CEO of the new DC Studios. We also got our first look at Marvel’s Quantumania and the upcoming Fallout TV series for Prime Video.

Liam Hemsworth takes over for Henry Cavill, the first trailer for Quantumania, a Witcher remake, and James Gunn is the co-lead of DC. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Henry Cavill returns as Superman but is out as Geralt

In a severe case of emotional whiplash, fans who were overjoyed to see Henry Cavill back as Superman were also faced with the news that he would be hanging the medallion as Geralt of Rivia. The third season of Netflix’s The Witcher will officially be his last, but the show isn’t ending. In fact, Season 4 was confirmed as well as Henry’s successor: Liam Hemsworth.

Henry has always been vocal about his passion for The Witcher. There’s no official explanation as to why he’s giving up the role, but it must have been a difficult decision. Many are theorising that his commitment to the role of Superman may be the main reason, and if that’s the case, that only means that there truly are big things on the horizon for the Man of Steel.

James Gunn appointed co-CEO of DC Studios

DC has been going through a major shake-up as of late and trying to take steps in the right direction. Black Adam, though critically panned, has been a resounding hit with audiences, and has been touted as setting the course for the new direction of the DC Universe. DC has said before that they were looking for a “Kevin Feige figure” to steer the ship, and it seems that they’ve found not one but two people to do that. Producer Peter Safran and director James Gunn have been named co-CEOs of the new DC Studios. Gunn famously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and is actually still working on the third film for Marvel. He was also unceremoniously fired by Marvel for a while, which led him to direct The Suicide Squad for DC.

Kevin Feige has said that he would be “the first in line to see anything he does”, and James Gunn has actually revealed that Feige was the first person he called after he made the deal with DC.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer dropped

The first trailer for Quantumania shows off a Scott Lang who is… sort of famous and is whisked away to the Quantum Realm along with Hank, Hope, Janet, and his daughter, Cassie (it seems to be all her fault, really). However, what got fans the most excited was our first look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who’s the big bad of the Multiverse Saga. Of course, we saw a version of him in Loki but that’s not technically Kang. We can debate all you want. Go ahead and make your arguments in the comments #engagement.

CD Projekt Red is remaking the original Witcher game in Unreal Engine 5

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

Henry Cavill leaving is not the only news in The Witcher universe. CD Projekt Red announced that they were working with game studio Fool’s Theory to remake the very first Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5. “The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger,” said Head of Studio Adam Badowski. However, it seems that this will be the only piece of news we’ll be hearing of the project for some time. “We want to do this right, so please be patient — it’s gonna be a while until we can share more details,” says their tweet.

A first look at the Fallout TV Series

We finally got a first glimpse of the TV series based on the post-apocalyptic game franchise. Announced in July 2020, not much is known about the Fallout series that’s set to premiere on Prime Video. Westworld’s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are the show’s writers and showrunners so that should give us an idea of what to expect. The first picture doesn’t give much away but seeing a vault and vault-dwellers are enough to get us excited.