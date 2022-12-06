The Week in Geek: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ title, ‘The Witcher’ remake, and so, so many trailers

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

This week saw a lot of trailer premieres, which include a new one for The Last of Us and our first look at the very last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Meanwhile, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set sales records despite criticisms and CD Projekt Red revealed something about The Witcher remake. And we finally have a title and trailer for Indiana Jones 5.

Trailers galore!

It was a good week for trailer drops. We got a new lengthy trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which gave us a look at Princess Peach and Mario Kart (!!!). The Transformers franchise is apparently alive and well with a new film that brings Beast Wars to life. We also finally got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which seems to be one heck of an emotional ride. On the TV side of things, we got a new trailer for the upcoming The Last of Us series, which also seems to be another thing that will get us in our feels.

But there is one trailer to rule them all…

We have an Indiana Jones trailer and title!

Indy is back for one last ride, and I’m not gonna lie, that trailer hit me with nostalgic feels hard. The famed archaeologist is back in action doing what he does best: getting in car chases, punching bad guys, and doing his best to outwit enemies in precarious situations. We also finally have the title for his final outing: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Witcher remake will be open world

CD Projekt Red announced the remake of the very first Witcher game a few months ago. Aside from using Unreal Engine 5, CDPR hasn’t revealed much about it yet. But they did confirm this week that the remake will have one significant change from the original: it’s going to be open-world. After The Witcher 3’s success, it makes sense they’d go down this route, though it will alter the game in a big way since the original was fairly linear.

New Pokemon games sell 10 million copies in three days

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch have become notorious for bugs and glitches, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying them. According to a report published by Sky News, both Scarlet and Violet sold 10 million copies in just three days despite many on social media sounding off about the many problems they encounter when playing the game. Critics agree however that the game is still enjoyable though it’s now the lowest-rated Pokemon game on Metacritic.

The Mandalorian S3 premiere date

It seems to be Pedro Pascal’s week. Aside from the new TLOU trailer where he plays Joel, it was also announced that he will be back in the Beskar armour along with the ever-lovable Grogu for the third season of Star Wars’ The Mandalorian. And fortunately, we don’t have to wait that long: the third season drops on March 1.