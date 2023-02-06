The Week in Geek: James Gunn unveils DCU films, ‘Jedi Survivor’ is delayed, and new features for ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

This week, we finally got our first look at what DC’s brand new universe is going to be thanks to an announcement from James Gunn. On the gaming front, the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake has some interesting new features. Finally, fans are going to have to wait a little longer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

[Image credit: Twitter @JamesGunn]

A new audio series featuring Harley Quinn, Superman and Batman in the new DC Universe, Jedi Survivor is delayed, and Ashley is a better companion now in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

James Gunn reveals the first chapter of the DCU

Fans have been anxiously waiting for what James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning for the DCU, and earlier this week, Gunn unveiled what he has dubbed would be the first chapter of the universe. Entitled “Gods and Monsters”, the DC Studios co-leader said in a video posted on his and DC’s social media that the Shazam sequel, Blue Beetle, the Aquaman sequel, and The Flash are all still slated to be released with The Flash leading into the beginning of the DCU. The very first film that will kick off the universe is entitled Superman: Legacy, a non-origin story and Henry Cavill-less film, followed by a slew of other shows and films including a Green Lantern show on HBO, a Game of Thrones-esque show that takes place on Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, a father and son story that will introduce the Batman and Robin of the DCU, Bruce and Damian Wayne.

Gunn also assured that the sequel to both The Batman and The Joker are still happening under the Elseworlds banner, meaning they don’t take place in the DCU. No idea why they couldn’t have at least given Henry one last movie to say goodbye under this banner. Sorry, I’m still not over him “not [being] cast” as James Gunn put it.

Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind drops on Spotify

In another corner of the DC Universe, a new podcast series dropped on Spotify featuring Harley Quinn. Played by Cristina Ricci, Harley here is a young woman that’s simply trying to get through life, but with her father suffering from cancer and her misogynistic boss, it’s a little tough. When a certain “Patient J” arrives at Arkham Asylum, her world is shaken. Fans of the character know how Harley’s origin story goes, but this podcast series offers an alternate take: what if it was Harley pulling the strings instead of the Joker?

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor gets delayed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

Those waiting for the continuation of Cal Kestis’ adventures in a galaxy far, far away will have to wait a few more months. Jedi Survivor was originally slated to be released on March 17, just over a month away, but EA has now announced it’s pushed back the date to April 28. EA has said that “bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience” are the reasons for the delay.

Resident Evil 4 Remake gets some new features

The remake of what is considered the best Resident Evil game is due to be released this March and a few new details have been revealed thanks to a gameplay video released by Game Informer. The new iteration of the game will feature sidequests. If completed, the player will be able to receive rewards from the Merchant’s shop. Those familiar with the game will also have to stay on their toes as Capcom has added new enemies, including a mysterious one that wields a big hammer, which sounds a little Tyrant/Mr. X-like. Other new updated features include the ability to carry more than one knife because they now get worn out, quick-time events being removed, and Ashley actually being helpful to the player than just someone you have to babysit.