The Week in Geek: a new ‘Ant-Man’ trailer, DnD controversy, and Ke Huy Quan joining the MCU

A new Ant-Man trailer shows what Scott and Co. are up against—and it doesn’t look good. The Dungeons & Dragons community are outraged after a leaked document revealed planned changes to the game. And Ke Huy Quan’s role in the MCU has long been announced, but he revealed that the person who asked him to jump on board was none other than Kevin Feige himself.

A new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for the third Ant-Man film and it has us all worried for Scott Lang. Set to premiere on February 17, Quantumania sees Scott, Hope, Janet, Hank, and Cassie going to the Quantum Realm, the place where Hope was stuck in for years. There, they meet Kang, the multi-dimensional time-travelling conqueror who is set to be the big bad of the Multiverse Saga.

The Dungeons & Dragons open game license controversy

A movie is coming out and a TV show is in development but Dungeons & Dragons has been the centre of controversy in recent weeks. A document leaked a few weeks ago about the new Open Gaming License (OGL) for DnD. Without getting too bogged down in details, the leaked document revealed that DnD makers Wizards of the Coast were basically going to try and profit over anything DnD related. The reason why this is such a big deal for the community is that the DnD community is filled with original content with many people publishing books, campaigns, and guides with DnD serving as a foundation. On top of this, the document revealed a royalty system wherein any business making more than a certain amount from DnD would have to pay Wizards of the Coast a percentage of their profits.

The whole community was up in arms. DnD Beyond, the hub and resource website for the game, lost subscribers and was actually down for a while. Famous DnD content creators like Critical Role made statements regarding the documents. The community criticised Wizards and Hasbro, the company that owns them, as being greedy. Because of the backlash, Wizards’ has backtracked on all the change, saying “It’s clear from the reaction that we rolled a 1.”

The community, however, are still not convinced. Many have taken issue with the ending of their statement, which Polygon has described as “petty”: “You’re going to hear people say that they won, and we lost because making your voices heard forced us to change our plans. Those people will only be half right. They won—and so did we.” Wizards has stated definitively that a new OGL will be released but that they’re going back to the drawing board. Only time will tell if it will be to the liking of the DnD community.

Washington Post impersonates a Senator on Twitter… again

Elon Musk’s Twitter reign may have gone quiet for the past month or so, but its newfound problems are still there. One of the things Musk changed when he came on board as CEO was the verification system, which became a total crapfest thanks to the fact that people can now buy blue checkmarks for USD$8. He then said he’ll fix it, and so The Washington Post decided to put it to the test. They had already done a test before by impersonating a US Senator on Twitter when the changes to the verification system rolled out, so they decided to do the exact same thing.

Spoiler alert: they were still able to set up a verified account in a US Senator’s name.

Ke Huy Quan was asked by Kevin Feige to join the MCU

His performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbed him a Golden Globe this past week, but it also opened more opportunities for the actor. Quan has spoken about how difficult it was to get roles after his roles in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It was the Daniels’ film that gave him an opportunity for a comeback, and now he’s also set to appear in the second season of the MCU show Loki. Quan has recently revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that it was Kevin Feige himself who called him up and offered him a role. “When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige, who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU,” Quan recounted. “And I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige.”

James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet

NASA has confirmed that the James Webb Space Telescope has discovered its very first exoplanet. The exoplanet, meaning a planet outside of our solar system, is known as LHS 475 b and is 41 lightyears away. The rocky planet has a diameter 99% in similarity to Earth’s and is a few hundred degrees hotter than our planet, which makes it a little more similar in that respect to Venus. The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest optical telescope in space and allows scientists to examine, investigate, and study objects that are a great distance from our solar system.