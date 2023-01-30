The Week in Geek: ‘The Last of Us’ is renewed for Season 2 while ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ have been cancelled

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy.

In the world of geek this week, HBO’s The Last of Us is getting a second season while two DC shows are set to end. ChatGPT continues to freakishly improve and no one seems to be batting an eye, Amazon is creating a Tomb Raider universe, and Annie Wersching, who played Tess in the original The Last of Us game, has sadly passed away.

The Last of Us renewed for Season 2

The video game adaptation is only three episodes in, but its explosive reception has convinced HBO to greenlight a second season for the post-apocalyptic show. Show creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have said that Season 2 will be based on The Last of Us Part II, which gamers will know is even more emotionally devastating than the first one. Mazin has even hinted that one season may not be enough to cover the entire story of Part II because the story is bigger.

Annie Wersching, the original actress for Tess in The Last of Us, dies at 45

Tess was an integral part of The Last of Us both in the game and in the show. While Anna Torv took on the role for the adaptation, it was Annie Wersching who brought her to life in the game. Sadly, it was announced that she had died after a battle with cancer. Wersching also played The Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard and is also known for her role in 24 as Agent Renee Walker.

Titans and Doom Patrol have been cancelled

HBO Max announced that both Titans and Doom Patrol, which stars Academy Award nominee Brendan Fraser (that sounds so right), will end after their fourth seasons. “While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” said an HBO Max spokesperson to Entertainment Weekly.

ChatGPT has passed the US medical licensing exam. And the Bar exam.

We’ve had so many films and books warning us of the dangers of artificial intelligence but we don’t seem to listen. Case in point: ChatGPT, the famous AI chatbot that people use to write essays or formulate workouts for their gym sessions, is now able to pass the US Medical Licensing Exam and the Bar exam. To reiterate just in case you didn’t understand that, a freaking robot can technically be a licensed doctor or lawyer.

I’m going to my bunker now.

Percy Jackson series unveils Poseidon and Zeus

We heard your calls all the way from Olympus. Welcome to #PercyJackson and the Olympians. ⚡️ Lance Reddick as Zeus

⚡️ Toby Stephens as Poseidon pic.twitter.com/r9LtW37znI — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) January 26, 2023

The upcoming Percy Jackson TV series on Disney, based on the young adult novels of the same name, has finally cast two pivotal Greek gods. Taking on the role of the king of Olympus, Zeus, is Lance Reddick, an actor well-known for his commanding presence and baritone voice (please don’t mention Resident Evil). Meanwhile, Toby Stephens, who played Captain Flint on Black Flag, takes on the role of Percy’s father, Poseidon.

A Tomb Raider universe is in the works at Amazon

Amazon seems to have big plans for the iconic video game heroine. A TV series based on the video game is already in the works with Fleabag creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing the show, but that’s just one of the three projects that are rumoured to be in development according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon seems to be planning a feature film and a game as well, but the kicker is that all three—movie, game, and series—will all be connected.

Dungeons & Dragons will retain its original Open Gaming License

After severe backlash from its fans, Dungeons & Dragons has announced that their original Open Gaming License (OGL) will remain “in place, as is. Untouched.” After a controversial leaked document revealed planned changes that many in the tabletop community denounced as greedy, this is a major turn-around and a win for tabletop roleplayers.