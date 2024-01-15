Week in Geek: Laurence Fishburne joins The Witcher Season 4

Is Geralt going to The Matrix? Actor Laurence Fishburne will be in The Witcher Season 4—and there are a few more things that happened this week in geek.

Henry Cavill is out but Laurence Fishburne is in for The Witcher Season 4. Tom Cruise will once again suit up as Maverick for yet another Top Gun instalment. Prime Video has started to write its God of War TV series. And you can get a refresher on what’s happened in Tekken so far thanks to… Brian Cox?

[Hero image: Warner Bros.]

The OG Ghostbusters in all their glory, Brian Cox narrating the story of Tekken, and Laurence Fishburne joining The Witcher. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Laurence Fishburne has been cast in The Witcher Season 4

Despite being a Cavill-less show now, production on the fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher is still going. Fans don’t really have high hopes for how the new season will turn out, especially with how Liam Hemsworth will look with the silver wig on, but it seems that they’re trying to entice viewers by casting a legendary actor into a well-known role from the Witcher universe. Laurence Fishburne has been cast in the role of Regis a “Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past”. While he’s a new character in the show, fans of the books and games will be familiar with who he is.

We got a new look at Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire!

The teaser trailer for Frozen Empire seemed to imply that the original Ghostbusters will have a larger role in this film than the last one, and it looks like these covers and photos from Empire confirm that. Not only do we see the new team, which includes Spengler’s grandkids Paul Rudd’s Gary Gooberson, clad in brand new red uniforms, but we also see the OG Ghostbusters along with Janine all suited up and ready to go.

Stranger Things Season 5 is in production—but one fan favourite in the cast won’t be returning

Netflix dropped a cast photo that announced the start of production for the award-winning show’s fifth and final season. It’s the first time we also see the legendary Linda Hamilton—y’know, Sarah Connor herself—with the entire cast. However, after the announcement, it was also revealed that Argyle, the lovable pizza bro from last season, won’t be returning. Eduardo Franco said on a podcast that he never got a call which may spell the end of his involvement with the show.

Brian Cox does a “Previously on…” for Tekken 8

What better person to recount the story of the world-renowned fighting game Tekken than Brian Cox? The legendary Scottish actor, who just concluded his run as Logan Roy in Succession last year, retells the riveting and somewhat absurd story of Heihachi, Kazuya, and Jin Kazama in only the way that he can. Thanks to him, it’s almost Shakespearian.

Top Gun 3 is officially in the works

Top Gun Maverick became a bonafide blockbuster when it came out and cemented Tom Cruise’s reputation for making movies meant to be seen on the big screen. Unsurprisingly, Paramount doesn’t want to stop cashing in on that success so a third film has been greenlit. Will we see the same lovable fighter unit return with Maverick for another deadly mission? We’ll have to wait and see.

Actresses are reportedly being seen for Supergirl for the DCU

According to Deadline, three actresses are currently testing to be the new Girl of Steel in James Gunn’s DCU: House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CODA’s Emilia Jones, and Zombies’ Meg Donnelly. Gunn, who frequently debunks and confirms fan speculation on Threads, hasn’t called out the news as being untrue, so there’s a good possibility that the news is real. Screen tests will be done over the next month so an announcement could be made soon.

Prime Video’s God of War adaptation is currently being written

Aside from Fallout, Prime Video is adapting another critically acclaimed video game: God of War. It was announced back in 2022, and at CES 2024, Sony revealed that writing is underway for the show. Not much has been revealed about the show aside from that it will adapt the Norse era of the games.