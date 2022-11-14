The Week in Geek: Kevin Conroy’s passing, Lee Jung-Jae in ‘Star Wars’, and a ‘Stranger Things’ sneak peek

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

A lot has happened in the world of geek this week. The world lost the definitive voice of the Dark Knight, Lin Manuel-Miranda has hopped onboard the upcoming Percy Jackson series for Disney+, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II earned USD $1 billion in ten days, and we got our first extended look at the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy.

Back to the Future merch, Lee Jung-Jae in Star Wars, the first ep of Stranger Things S5, and the unfortunate passing of Kevin Conroy. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek .

Kevin Conroy dies at 66

From the beloved Batman: The Animated Series to the Arkham games, Kevin Conroy was the definitive voice of Batman. Far before Christian Bale’s growl, Conroy’s rich baritone was one every fan of the Dark Knight could easily recognise. The legendary actor was also present at many fan conventions and even played a version of Batman in the Legends of Tomorrow TV show. Conroy died on November 10 after a bout with cancer. Fans and co-workers, including Mark Hamill who voiced Joker opposite his Batman, posted their tributes to the legendary actor on social media.

First ep titles for Stranger Things and Umbrella Academy have been unveiled

Fans finally have a look at the first episode titles of the final seasons of the two beloved shows. Both shows ended their most recent seasons on cliffhangers that made audiences anxious: Stranger Things saw the Upside Down finally encroaching on reality. Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy found the siblings in yet another alternate future (or is it present? At this point, who knows) where their diabolical father is alive along with their mother. Will Hawkins and the world be saved? Will the Umbrella Academy finally be able to live happy lives and stop initiating apocalypses? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II earns USD $1 billion in ten days

The latest entry into the Call of Duty franchise reached a big milestone this week. There was no doubt that the game was highly anticipated, but that’s a bit of an understatement now after sales crossed the USD $1 billion mark after just ten days. Not only is it the biggest weekend opening in the franchise’s history, but it has also reached the billion mark faster than any of its predecessors.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd announce a new Back To The Future merch line

The two legendary reunited once again after their nostalgic reunion in NYCC to launch a brand new collection of merch for BTTF fans. “This collaboration is for the fans,” says Fox. The collection, which you can shop online, includes shirts, hoodies, mugs, and even Marty’s iconic red puffer jacket.

Dave Bautista wants in on the Netflix Gears of War movie

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would be adapting the first Gears of War into a feature-length film and will also release an adult animated series. Not long after that, Dave Bautista went on Instagram and posted a video with the caption “I can’t make this any easier”. Not only is Bautista the spitting image of protagonist Marcus Fenix, but he has also been in the games. The Internet and Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski all want him in, so Netflix, your move—and make the right one or I swear…

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Hermes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Rick Riordan’s books have been a favourite of many, and while the first two adaptations were lacklustre, people were ecstatic when it was announced that a series was being made for Disney+. Walker Scobell, known for playing a young Ryan Reynolds and for knowing the opening monologue of Deadpool 2 by heart, is playing the eponymous character. The internet is still clamouring for original Pery Jackson actor Logan Lerman to play Poseidon, but it was recently announced that Hamilton and Encanto composer Lin-Manuel Miranda would be playing the god Hermes. And no, he’s not a god of luxury designer bags.

A Star Wars short made by Studio Ghibli was released

While Star Wars anime is nothing new, there’s no doubt that a collab between the franchise and Studi Ghibli was a combo no one thought we needed until now. The short fittingly revolves around Grogu, or “Baby Yoda” as the internet has dubbed him, and “dust bunnies”. You can watch the short now on Disney+ Hotstar.

The full cast for The Acolyte has been revealed

And in other Star Wars news, we finally have the full cast for the upcoming series, The Acolyte, and it is stacked. Squid Games’ Lee Jung-Jae, Logan’s Dafne Keen, The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto, and the one and only Carrie-Anne Moss are just some of the names who are in the series. Along with the cast reveal, a first behind-the-scenes look was also unveiled.

The Acolyte is set to portray a time in the Star Wars galaxy that hasn’t been seen in live-action before: the High Republic era, a time when the Jedi Order was in its prime. However, a Jedi Master and Padawan’s investigation of a series of crimes leads them to some disturbing revelations.

An extended look at the gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy

Any millennial with a console will remember playing the tie-in Harry Potter games with such joy because you get to play around Hogwarts. But nothing has really given players a real experience of being a student in the magical school. That’s set to change with the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy that’s set to release next year. And if the recent gameplay showcase is anything to go by, we definitely have plenty of reasons to be hyped.