Week in Geek: VFX artists that work for Marvel have voted to unionise

McDonalds is collabing with Loki and Marvel VFX artists have voted to unionise. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Marvel VFX artists are unionising

Some of the MCU’s latest films and shows have shown lacklustre CGI including the recently concluded and underwhelming Secret Invasion. However, this may not be the fault of the VFX artists, who have long been vocal about the strenuous hours and the almost impossible demands of working on a Marvel project. In response, the artists have now voted to unionise and wish to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), as reported by Variety. This comes in the midst of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Elon Musk continues to promote his alleged cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

There’s no doubt Elon Musk likes to talk, talk, talk, so it’s no surprise that he keeps talking about his “upcoming” fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The CEO of the platform formerly known as Twitter has said that the fight will be streamed on the newly-dubbed X and that the proceeds of the fight will go to a charity for veterans.

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, has poked fun at all of this and responded on—quite funnily—Threads, the app Musk has been infuriated by. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuckerberg said, while also saying that he had suggested August 26 as a date for their fight but that Musk hasn’t confirmed. “Not holding my breath,” said Zuckerberg.

Red Dead Redemption is getting a PS4 and Switch re-release—and fans aren’t happy

Originally released back in 2010, Red Dead Redemption has become a beloved and iconic game over the years. It spawned an equally beloved sequel in 2018 that still holds up today and is one of Rockstar’s well-known titles aside from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. About a day ago, it was announced that Red Dead Redemption, originally released for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360, is going to be re-released on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This seems like great news for fans of the game, but the general response has been of outrage mainly because of the price: USD $50. Fans have criticsed that there are no additional features and that the game isn’t a top-down remake so the price makes no sense, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick responded by saying the price is “commercially accurate”.

McDonald’s is doing a Loki tie-in

There were a lot of things revealed in the brand new trailer for the second season of Loki. One of them is that Sylvie is going to be a McDonald’s employee. Shocking, I know, but what’s even more surprising is that McDonald’s is actually partnering with Marvel to release a special, uh, Loki sauce. While McDonald’s hasn’t officially announced it yet, internet sleuths on Twitter (X sounds weird, I’m still calling it Twitter) have unearthed the new Sweet N’ Sour sauce with Loki packaging.