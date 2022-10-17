The Week in Geek: Marvel delays, Superman returns, and Robbie Coltrane’s passing

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

It’s been a pretty eventful week for all things geek so we’ve rounded up some of the biggest news for you, from Henry Cavill returning as Superman and Tom Cruise doing an actual spacewalk because he’s Tom Cruise to Marvel delaying films and the 1993 videogame Doom being played on Microsoft Notepad.

Marvel has delayed a number of its movies

Marvel announced that it would be pushing back the release date of a number of movies: Blade (Nov 3, 2023 to Sept 6, 2024), Deadpool 3 (Sept 6, 2024 to Nov 8, 2024), Fantastic Four (Nov 8, 2024 to Feb 14, 2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (Nov 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026). An untitled Marvel film has also been delayed and another has been taken off the calendar completely.

Delays are common, but this also comes on the heels of the departure of Blade’s director, Bassam Tariq, which has put the film’s pre-production on hold. There are also rumours going around that not everything is going well with the film and that star Mahershala Ali is reportedly frustrated about the whole process.

Sadly, this also means we won’t be getting two Avengers movies in the same year, which was the original plan.

Robbie Coltrane died at age 72

For many who grew up reading and watching Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane was the inimitable and lovable giant Hagrid, the groundskeeper of Hogwarts. On October 14, it was announced that had passed away. Countless tributes began pouring in on social media, most coming from the Potter generation, while his co-stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint also mourned his passing. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on that set,” Radcliffe said in his statement. “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

A Back to the Future Reunion at New York Comic Con

The best. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited today in New York City at Comic Con…

pic.twitter.com/lD8BGkswBW — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2022

New York Comic Con was held last week and like all Cons, there were a number of panels, cosplays, and delightful appearances from geek icons. But arguably the best and most emotional one was the reunion of Doc and Marty aka Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox on the NYCC stage. The two took a trip down memory lane and recounted how they first met, and Fox later cited working with Lloyd as the best part of the movie.

Tom Cruise is going to film in space—like, actual real space

This would be an insane thing to hear if it was any other person, but since it’s Tom Cruise, it’s on-brand. He’s hung off the side of the Burj Khalifa, held on for dear life at the side of a plane, and actually flew planes and helicopters himself for movies, but now he’s taking it up a notch by actually filming in space. And no, this isn’t some Fast and Furious green-screen type of stunt. The American actor, who by the way is 60 years old now, is set to become the first civilian to do a spacewalk. Surely there’s no way he could top this… right?

Superman returns!?

In an interview, Dwayne Johnson hinted at Henry Cavill’s return as the Man of Steel in the upcoming Black Adam film, which has sent the Internet into a frenzy. He’s been asked about it numerous times before and he’s made it clear that this is what he wants to do, and it seems like he’s actually done it. The early reactions to the film have been positive, and in a surprising turn of events, the film is being a spoiled a week before its release—by none other than Dwayne Johnson himself. You’ve been warned.

A developer has made the original Doom run one Microsoft Notepad

Gamers know that Doom changed the landscape of videogames. Originally released on MS-DOS, the game’s bloody and violent graphics (at least, it was for its time) seen from a first-person perspective would open the door wide open for the now-popular first-person genre of games. Developers have since played around with the original Doom, so much so that there’s a subreddit dedicated to the experiment of whether something will run Doom. So far, it’s been able to run on an ATM machine, a graphing calculator, a pregnancy test, and now, on Microsoft Notepad. “Wait,” you say, “Notepad isn’t meant to run games.” You are correct, but that doesn’t mean it can’t run Doom.

And another developer is creating his own first-person shooter game. Yes, that’s a game

Indie game developer Alexandre Spindler, who goes by esankiy on Twitter, tweeted what seemed to be bodycam footage—except it wasn’t. It’s a game he’s working on that’s running on Unreal Engine 5 and, I’m sorry for this, it looks unreal. The video is reminiscent of those paintball videos where someone wears a GoPro on their person to capture the mayhem of the paintball battle. Spindler hasn’t revealed any other details for the game yet, which he’s describing as a “body cam style game”. We’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled for updates and our wallets ready to dish out that cash.