Week in Geek: There’s a new ‘One Piece’ anime remake coming to Netflix

Get ready to set sail once again with the Straw Hat Pirates with the brand new One Piece anime remake. Here’s this week in geek.

The Day Before is not just a certified dud but many are calling it a scam after its disastrous launch. Naughty Dog has announced that The Last of Us online multiplayer game has been cancelled. Finally, Netflix has unveiled a brand new anime remake of One Piece developed by the same studio that did Attack on Titan.

[Hero image: Netflix]

The Day Before is a scam and One Piece has a new anime remake. Here’s this week in geek.

‘One Piece’ is getting an anime remake

An all-new anime adaptation of the ONE PIECE manga starting from the iconic East Blue saga is coming to Netflix! Titled THE ONE PIECE, the anime series will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, recognized for their work on hit anime such as SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan. pic.twitter.com/EFMVcKxqj3 — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2023

A new One Piece anime is going to be released on Netflix. Titled The One Piece, the project is being developed by WIT Studio, the same studio behind Attack on Titan and Spy x Family. The anime will start from the East Blue Saga where it all began. No release date or casting details were revealed so keep your eyes peeled.

‘The Last of Us’ multiplayer online game has been cancelled

Naughty Dog announced that they’ve stopped development on an online multiplayer game set in the world of The Last of Us. According to the statement released on their website, continuing development on the game would mean having to put all their resources behind the game, which would hinder their ability to make the single-player games the studio has become so well-known for. “We know this news will be tough for many, especially our dedicated The Last of Us Factions community, who have been following our multiplayer ambitions ardently,” the studio said. “We’re equally crushed at the studio as we were looking forward to putting it in your hands.”

The highly-anticipated ‘The Day Before’ is a lie

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of many games that has redeemed itself, recovering from a disastrous launch to winning Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards. It seems, however, that not everyone learned from its mistakes. The Day Before is a post-apocalyptic game that’s been teased for a few years now, promising an immersive urban world filled with zombies that players can explore and must survive in. The game was finally released—and is nothing like what its trailers showed. The launch has been so disastrous that its developer has announced it’s shutting down, thus resulting in protests from those who bought the game, calling it a scam.