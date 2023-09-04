Week in Geek: SAG-AFTRA may strike against video game companies next

SAG-AFTRA may be striking against video game companies soon. Here’s this week in geek.

As the actors’ strike continues, video game companies may be the next to suffer the loss of the workforce. Everyone’s “favourite” CEO Elon Musk faced the wrath of a thousand gamers during the Valorant tournament. Meanwhile, on the gaming side of nerdom, a brand new Mario-themed Switch was unveiled and Red Dead Redemption 3 seems to have been confirmed.

[Hero image: SAG-AFTRA FB]

SAG-AFTRA striking against video game companies, the Mario OLED Switch, and RDR 3 in the works. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

SAG-AFTRA is awaiting authorisation to strike against video game companies

While still on strike against the major film studios of Hollywood, SAG-AFTRA is now waiting for approval to strike against video game companies. Their initial contract had already been extended to make time for negotiations, but “the companies have failed to address those needs”, according to their statement.“Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect. Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said.

Take-Two Interactive CEO hints at Red Dead Redemption 3

While many have been clamouring for the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise—and rightfully so since GTA V was released all the way back in 2013—another Rockstar franchise that fans love is Red Dead Redemption, and it seems there’s good news for fans. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, mentioned on an investors’ call that GTA and RDR are like the James Bond franchise, citing its longevity and spanning decades. That gives gamers an assurance that RDR isn’t going anywhere and that GTA VI isn’t the last of that franchise either. The question that still remains though is when we’ll see these games.

A special Mario Nintendo Switch is releasing on October 6

Nintendo unveiled a brand new and very red iteration of the OLED Nintendo Switch which pays homage to the video game company’s popular character, Mario. Unveiled along with a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this special version of the Switch bears Mario’s unmistakable red hue and is surely a collector’s item for fans, though it may be difficult to obtain it here in Thailand since it’s only currently available in certain stores for pre-order in the US.

Elon Musk was booed at a Valorant tournament

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "bring back Twitter" lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

If it wasn’t obvious enough just how much people have started to dislike Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO found himself being jeered last week at the Valorant Champions in Los Angeles. Like a streamer being trolled by a thousand users except IRL, the audience erupted in jeers when Musk was shown on the jumbotron, which was followed by chants of “Bring back Twitter”. Fun.