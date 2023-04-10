Week in Geek: Star Wars Celebration announcements and an MCU/DC crossover

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

This week in geek has been inundated with a bunch of Star Wars news thanks to Star Wars Celebration, and while it’s primarily for the galaxy far, far away, it also gave us a new trailer for our favourite archeologist’s last outing. On the gaming side of the geek world, EA has unveiled what their new brand is called for their football games, while the board game board lost a legend. Finally, James Gunn teased the possibility of an MCU/DC crossover down the road.

[Hero image: Lucasfilm]

A new Indy 5 trailer, the launch of EA FC, a crossover between the MCU and DC, and a whole lotta Star Wars news. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

A lot of Star Wars news

The annual Star Wars Celebration convention is in full swing and with it comes a number of exciting announcements for the Star Wars universe. There are far too many things to fit them all here, but some of the highlights include casts of The Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte making appearances; the announcement of three new films with each of their directors, one of whom is David Filoni; and the surprise appearance of Daisy Ridley who will reprise her role as Rey in one of the films.

But arguably the best reveal so far is the trailer drop for Ahsoka, which premieres on Disney+ this August. Aside from seeing Rosario Dawson once again bring the once-Jedi padawan to live-action, fans also go to finally see the Star Wars Rebels crew with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Natsha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. Even Chopper makes a brief appearance.

The trailer also teased the series’ villain: Grand Admiral Thrawn, a long-time fan favourite, with Lars Mikkelsen returning to reprise the role from Rebels but this time in live-action.

James Gunn says an MCU/DC crossover has been “discussed”

Aside from showing himself as more than competent in bringing obscure characters to life and making them fan favourites, James Gunn also worked for Marvel before taking on the mantle of co-CEO of DC Studios. His last Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is actually still due to be released. Because he’s worked in both ponds, a crossover between the two, which has happened in comics before, could be a possibility, and Gunn recently addressed that.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn said in an interview with Empire Magazine. He continued saying that there have been “discussions… but all discussions have been very, very light and fun.” He also added that if it ever happens, it will most likely be years down the road.

Street Fighter film and TV rights acquired by Legendary

The attempts to adapt Street Fighter into a film have been abysmal, to say the least. But with the recent success of video game adaptations, it might get a shot at redemption. Legendary, the production company behind films like The Dark Knight trilogy, 300, and BlacKkKlansman, has acquired the rights to the video game according to an article by The Hollywood Reporter. “The studio will work with video game company Capcom on future projects,” THR said.

We got a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The new trailer for our favourite archaeologist’s fifth outing was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration and gives us a lengthier glimpse into what we can expect him to face. On the cusp of retiring, the professor/adventurer is pulled into one last rodeo by his goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which puts him on the scent of a “dial that could change the course of history” and in the way of some classic foes: Nazis.

The Blue Beetle trailer dropped

DC released the trailer for their upcoming film, Blue Beetle, which is based on the comic book of the same name. The film revolves around a teenager who gets chosen by a mysterious alien symbiote called The Scarab, granting him access to a powerful exoskeleton that can conjure up whatever he imagines. The film is still set in the DC Extended Universe, before The Flash film “resets the entire DC Universe,” as James Gunn put it.

Klaus Teuber, creator of famous board game Settlers of Catan, dies

If you love board games, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Settlers of Catan, a game wherein the players have to manage resources as they… well, settle on the island of Catan. The game was made by German board game designer Klaus Teuber. Originally a dental hygienist, game designing was a hobby before it became his career. Catan Studio announced the creator’s unfortunate passing on April 1 after a “brief and severe illness”.

EA Sports has unveiled its new branding for football games post-FIFA

After EA and FIFA failed to come to an agreement to renew their long-standing licensing agreement, the two companies parted ways after a 30-year partnership. This week, EA revealed the new brand its football video games would be published under: EA Sports FC. EA describes it as “​​a new Football Club for the future of football we want to build together” and also debuted the official logo for the brand.