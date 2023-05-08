Week in Geek: ‘Blade’ and ‘Stranger Things’ affected by writers’ strike; Discord announces username change 

This week in geek sees productions shut down due to the writer’s strike, a couple of trailer drops for exciting movies, and a major change to Discord usernames. Plus, Tears of the Kingdom is only a few days away from release, and Nintendo has announced a special livestream event for the game. Finally, James Gunn offers yet another exciting tidbit on his upcoming Superman movie.

Blade and Stranger Things halt production due to writer’s strike

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

It was only a matter of time before major productions got hit by the Writers Guild of America strike. This week, Marvel announced that Blade, which is set to star Mahershala Ali and has already stopped production once, has again halted production due to the strike. The Duffer Brothers also announced that the last season of Stranger Things has stopped production. The question now is how this will affect their release dates.

Discord announced a major change to usernames

The popular instant messaging platform announced a significant change a few days ago with the way it does usernames. For the longest time, Discord usernames were always followed by four digits. This avoided the headache of having to figure out a ridiculously unique username (DarthVaderRocks_22 was taken so I had to change it to DarthVaderRoxx_22). However, Discord announced that it would go the way of all other instant messengers and apps and do away with the unique four digits, meaning users would now have to come up with new unique usernames and fight to the death to be the first to nab handles like “NoobMaster69”.

“We… recognize that our current username format has been one of the things that makes Discord unique, and that this change makes our usernames look a lot like those on other platforms,” said co-founder Stanislav Vishnevskiy in a blog post on the Discord website. “To be blunt, that’s kind of the point.”

Dune: Part Two gets its trailer

Variety gave us our first look at the film last week, but this week, we finally got our first trailer for Dune: Part Two. Aside from getting a tease of Austin Butler’s very un-Elvis role, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and the return of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as Paul Atreides and Chani, we also get our first glimpse of Paul riding a sandworm in all its sand-filled glory.

Gran Turismo also got its first trailer

The Gran Turismo movie also dropped its first trailer, which gives us a taste of what the film is about. The Neil Blomkamp film is actually not a video game adaptation but a biographical movie that revolves around a teenager who, after winning a series of Gran Turismo competitions, becomes an actual full-fledged driver.

At least one Guardians of the Galaxy cast member will appear in Superman: Legacy according to James Gunn

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

Twitter may be continuing its downward descent but at least it still gives the likes of James Gunn to do a Q&A with fans. One of the questions posed to him was whether a Guardians of the Galaxy cast member would appear in his new DC film, Superman: Legacy. Gunn’s answer was blunt and to the point: “Yes”. Aside from not knowing who it will be (though he has definitively said Chris Pratt will not be playing Superman but did offer him the role of Krypto the Superdog), we also don’t know exactly how many cast members will feature in Legacy. But knowing Gunn and his penchant for casting the people he’s worked with before, it’s safe to say we can expect a few familiar faces.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have a livestream event before release

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

The highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild is almost here, but before its worldwide release, Nintendo has revealed that there will be a livestream event the day before that will feature gameplay. The livestream will start at 8:30am on May 12 and can be watched on the Nintendo website.