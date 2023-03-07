Week in Geek: ‘Stranger Things’ play coming to West End, Olympics “esports”, and Michael B. Jordan talks anime in ‘Creed III’

Everyone say “cowabunga” because the turtles are back in the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Dead by Daylight is going to the big screen with a film adaptation while Stranger Things goes to the stage in the West End. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan reveals his anime inspiration for Creed III, and the Olympics is holding an official Esports competition… sort of.

A Stranger Things play is coming, there’s an immersive Lord of the Rings musical happening, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are actually teenagers this time, and the Olympics may not understand what “esports” means. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is here

We’re leaving the CGI, glare-centric, camera-rotating, cowabungaless Michael Bay films behind and finally getting the movie we deserve. This new adaptation of our favourite heroes in a half-shell comes from producer Seth Rogen and has a stacked—and we mean stacked—cast: Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, John Cena as Rocksteady, and other big names like Maya Rudolph and Giancarlo Esposito. Plus, the turtles are being played by actual teenagers this time around. On top of that, the film seems to have taken inspiration from Into the Spider-Verse and utilises an animation style that makes it seem like the film is straight out of a comic.

Michael B. Jordan had to hold back from making Creed III too anime

Fans of Michael B. Jordan know just how big of an anime fan he is, so it’s not surprising that for his first directing gig in Creed III, he drew a lot of inspiration from iconic animes like Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. But he admitted that the inspiration came on a little too intense at times. In an interview with The New York Times, he talks about the climactic battle, which itself has a very strong and obvious anime influence. Jordan said: “Back when we would go through our first choreo, every punch would be a line: ‘What are we saying in this fight?’ That idea always stuck with me, and I just put that on steroids and infused it with anime. There was even a moment where I put subtitles in the void.

“There was no sound: It was completely silent and just subtitles. I was like, ‘All right, that’s my artistic side coming out too strong! I got to remember what kind of movie I’m making’.”

A Dead by Daylight movie is in the works

The famous horror game where people try to outwit and outrun a killer is being adapted into a film by none other than Blumhouse, the horror production house that brought us The Purge, Us, and Paranormal Activity. Blumhouse is also teaming up with director James Wan’s production house Atomic Monster to make the movie. That’s not to say Wan will be directing, though that certainly could be the case. For now, info on the film is sparse, so expect to hear more news in the coming months.

The Olympics has unveiled their slate of, uh, “esports” games

The International Olympics Committee has announced that there will officially be an Olympic Esports competition going to be held this year. Those familiar with the term “esports” probably conjured a number of titles in their minds: Counter Strike, League of Legends, Call of Duty—y’know, games played in esports competitions. Instead, the Olympic Committee unveiled a slate of strange games. Aside from understandable ones like Gran Turismo and chess, there’s Tic Tac Bow, which is archery except it also incorporates tic-tac-toe, and other virtual versions of sports like sailing and baseball.

Maybe it should have just been called “virtual sports”.

Time to take the Hobbits back to Isengard—this time, as an immersive musical

The English countryside will stand in as the Shire as the musical version of The Lord of the Rings takes to the stage at the Watermill Theatre in July. “A Lord of the Rings musical?” you say. Yes, the musical premiered back in 2006 and was co-created by Matthew Warchus, the director of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. According to the Deadline report, the show’s artistic director had long envisioned recreating the Shire in the gardens surrounding the theatre. Soon, it will all come true once July 25 rolls around. The show will run for 12 weeks.

A Stranger Things stage play is coming to the West End

Our first Stranger Things spin-off is here, but it’s not a show or a movie. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stage play that’s set to make its debut in the West End. The original story comes from series creators The Duffer Brothers, series writer Kate Trefry, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. The play will take place in 1959 and will feature a young Jim Hopper. It will also feature Henry Creel aka One aka Vecna.

It’s happening: Cities Skylines II is coming this year

Cities Skylines has gained a cult following and is perhaps the best city-building simulator out there. The game, which was released back in 2015, is still widely played and beloved by its fans. Many have speculated and hoped for a sequel that will improve on the game’s already-lauded systems, and it seems that the developers have listened. The first trailer for the sequel just dropped and has revealed that Cities Skylines II will be arriving sometime this year.