Week in Geek: ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ is a hit; Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO

Your weekly roundup of everything nerdy

Geeks and nerds have spent the past few days indoors… Well, we do that every day anyway but even more so recently thanks to the release of Tears of the Kingdom, which is a bonafide hit. Bethesda and Arkane’s Redfall, however, is sadly the completely opposite. Meanwhile, the writers’ strike has hit another two major projects this week, and finally, Elon Musk has announced his departure as CEO of Twitter.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting rave reviews

The sequel to the highly-acclaimed Breath of the Wild is being widely praised as a masterpiece with many even going as far as to say that it’s better than its predecessor. Many on the internet are tagging it as a favourite for Game of the Year while many gaming publications have given it perfect or near-perfect scores. Twitter also had a field day when the game was released, and it’s pretty obvious that it’s quickly become a beloved title.

Meanwhile, Bethesda and Arkane Studios’ Redfall is being critically panned

On the other side of the fence, however, there’s Redfall, the new first-person shooter from Arkane and Bethesda. For gamers, Arkane and Bethesda are familiar names as they’re responsible for Deathloop and the Dishonored franchise, both of which are successful titles. However, Redfall, which was released on Xbox and PC at the beginning of the month, seems to have missed the mark by a mile. Many Steam users are complaining about the game’s numerous bugs and that it seems unfinished, and gaming websites have given the game poor ratings. NME says that it “squanders the potential of its core premise” while The Verge calls it “a blood-sucking shooter with soul-crushing problems”—and that’s just two of the many reviews out there.

Daredevil: Born Again and Game of Thrones spinoff The Hedge Knight shut down due to the writers’ strike

Last week, Stranger Things and Marvel’s upcoming Blade film shut down due to the ongoing writers strike in the US. This week, two more big projects have halted production as a result of the strike. Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel Disney+ show that will see the return of Charlie Cox as the titular Man Without Fear, has halted production. And while House of the Dragon has said production hasn’t been affected, another Game of Thrones spinoff titled The Hedge Knight, unfortunately, is.

Tenacious D released their new song “Video Games”

Two things you may not know about Jack Black: he’s one-half of a rock duo called Tenacious D along with Kyle Gass and he’s a huge gamer. As a tribute to video games, Tenacious D has released the aptly-titled song “Video Games”, but the official music video makes the song even better. The wonderfully animated video sees the cartoon versions of Black and Gass traversing numerous video game worlds with Black taking the place of iconic protagonists like Sonic, Lara Croft, and Mario. It’s a video game tribute unlike any other that only Tenacious D can pull off.

Elon Musk is stepping down as Twitter CEO—for real this time

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Our international nightmare is over—sort of. Elon Musk announced this week that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO. Shortly after, he confirmed the rumours that Linda Yaccarino, a former executive at NBCUniversal, would be the one stepping into his shoes. But before anyone celebrates, Musk did clarify that Yaccarino would be handling the business side of things while he continues managing “product design & new technology”.

Hasbro is launching a 24-hour Dungeons & Dragons streaming channel

With the success of the Dungeons & Dragons movie and the boom in popularity of tabletop roleplaying game media, Hasbro is leaning into the trend. Variety has revealed that Hasbro’s entertainment company, eOne, will be launching a free ad-supported streaming channel named Dungeons & Dragons Adventures that will stream various DnD content. Some of the content mentioned in the article include a campaign set in the Forgotten Realms called Encounter Party and an improv comedy show but in a DnD style called Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!. On top of that, the channel will also be showing episodes of the old Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, which originally aired back in 1983.