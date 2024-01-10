Week in Geek: 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma beats Tetris

Tetris has been beaten by a 13-year-old boy. Here’s that and so much more in this week in geek.

Who would have thought that you could actually beat Tetris? A teenager did just that this past week, breaking records and putting jaws on the floor with his remarkable feat. Meanwhile, Hollywood is abuzz with casting updates, and Disney has been dethroned as box office king after 15 years.

Steven Yeun dropped out of Thunderbolts

The Walking Dead actor confirmed the news that he would no longer be part of Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Citing scheduling difficulties due to filming being pushed back by the strikes, Yeun was apologetic but remained hopeful that he would one day be able to be part of the Marvel universe. Thunderbolts is set to premiere sometime in 2025.

Universal overtook Disney as the highest-grossing studio in 2023

Thanks to the likes of Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Universal Pictures is the highest-grossing studio of 2023. Disney, who used to lead the studios in box office rankings since 2015, ranked second. Variety reported that Disney was quick to point out that it “had the most titles of any studio in the top 10 this year”. Okay, Bob.

A 13-year-old beat Tetris

Tetris has been out for almost 40 years but it was only recently that the classic game was finally beat. Thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson posted a video on his YouTube channel where he reached level 157 when it was previously thought the highest level a player could reach was 29. The game promptly crashes, giving Willis victory after his 38-minute run.

Jack Black is going to be in the Minecraft movie

Proving himself to be the icon in video game adaptations, Jack Black has joined the cast of the upcoming Minecraft movie. Black will reportedly play the character of Steve, the iconic backstory-less player character from the game. Aside from this movie and his role as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he also lent his voice to the annoying robot Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands movie.