Week in Geek: Our first look at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’

This column took a long hiatus, but it’s back to bring you the latest on all things geek that happened last week. Elon Musk is very annoyed and people are gleeful about it while gamers got some, uh, interesting news about a feature in the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. But more importantly, it’s time to herald the return of Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, as we finally got to see him in his costume for Deadpool 3.

Our first look at Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3!

Fans lost their mind when it was announced that Hugh Jackman was taking his claws out of retirement to play Wolverine once again, and not just for any movie, but for Deadpool 3. Jackman has long been the butt of many jokes in the previous films so fans have been clamoring to see his Wolverine and the Merc with a Mouth together. Rumours have swirled on what Wolverine will look like in the upcoming movie, and finally, we have the answer. Rejoice, comic book fans, because we’re finally going to see the mutant sporting his comic-accurate look.

… and Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as Elektra

But that’s not the end of the Deadpool 3 news. Hugh Jackman isn’t the only one reprising an old Marvel role. Apparently, Jennifer Garner is also set to return as Eelektra, a role she originally played in the 2003 Daredevil movie and would later reprise in a solo film a few years later. It’ll be fun to see her return, though we’re not exactly sure how big of a role she’ll have. Any chance we’ll see Ben Affleck cameo as Daredevil now he’s done as Batman?

Elon Musk is very unhappy with Threads

The world’s tiniest violin is playing a mournful lament on behalf of Twitter CEO Elon Musk as he continues to whine about how unfair Mark Zukcerberg is for launching Threads. We’ve got a whole article chronicling what the Musk has said about it so far so you can go and read that to get the full story. This is just making me wish that fight between these two really does happen.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow players to, uh, have “fun” with a bear

Dungeons & Dragons is known for its chaotic fun, allowing players to do basically anything they want. It seems like Baldur’s Gate 3 is keeping in the same vein because it’s been revealed that you can actually have some, ahem, intimate moments with a bear. Now, to be clear, the bear is actually a druid that wildshaped, or transformed, into the animal. This reveal of this fun little feature apparently had an effect because Steam reported the game has now jumped 70 places in its best-seller list.

Rogers: The Musical finally opens at Disney California Adventure

If you don’t remember or didn’t watch Hawkeye, one of the memorable/haunting moments was when Clint was watching a musical that depicted the Battle of New York, thus triggering his PTSD. One of the songs from the musical was even performed live during D23 last year. Now, however, the full one-act musical is available to watch at Disney California Adventure, and I guess that’s great for those who thought they didn’t get enough after watching some of the musical in Hawkeye?