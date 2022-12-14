The Week in Geek: DC cancels ‘Wonder Woman 3’, The Game Awards drops trailers, and Markiplier is on OnlyFans

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

Lots of new game trailers from The Game Awards, Markiplier’s foray into OnlyFans, and the continuing DC shakeup that has now killed Wonder Woman 3. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

The DC shakeup continues; Wonder Woman 3 is cancelled

A lot of things have been happening over at DC what with the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger and the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads of the newly formed DC Studios. And then there’s the premiere of Black Adam, which promises a new beginning for the DC Universe, and brought back Henry Cavill as Superman.

But the shakeup isn’t over yet. The Hollywood Reporter published an article saying that Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening because it didn’t fit with the new vision of DC Studios. Patty Jenkins, the director of the two Wonder Woman films, has recently broken her silence about the whole thing. “I was open to considering anything asked of me,” she said in a statement on Twitter. “It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” Jenkins went on to say, “I wish [Wonder Woman’s] legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

James Gunn went on Twitter to say “some of it is true, some of it half-true, some of it is not true, and some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not” in regards to the THR article. One of the biggest fears fans had was that Henry Cavill’s return was on shaky ground. Gunn responded by saying that Superman is a “huge priority”.

It is possible that these films will be rebooted so as to leave the Snyderverse behind and still retain the actors, but for now, anything can happen.

Markiplier started an OnlyFans… and crashed the site

If people still doubt the power Internet personalities wield, this might put that to rest. Famous YouTuber Markiplier made a deal with his followers back in October that he’ll make an OnlyFans if they boosted his podcasts to the top of the rankings—and they did. True to his word, Markiplier set up his OF account and announced on his YouTube that the first set of “tasteful nudes” was available, and like a pack of ravenous wolves, his fans went to the site to subscribe and subsequently crashed it. It should also be noted that the proceeds from his OF will be going to charity because, as he so eloquently puts it, “If you’re going to quench your thirst, we might as well try to feed some people.”

The Game Awards happened and it was… weird

The whole event was… interesting, to say the least. A random kid went up on stage as Elden Ring’s creators received their award and began ranting about his “Reform Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton”, Al Pacino was there for some strange reason (he even said he doesn’t play a lot of video games), and Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos in God of War Ragnarok, was pretty much forced off stage while making his speech.

There were some exciting announcements made at The Game Awards though. First off, Hideo Kojima has revealed that the cryptic images he’s been posting on his Instagram are indeed the sequel to Death Stranding and that it’s currently in production. We also got our first trailer and in true Kojima fashion, it’s still as trippy and confusing as ever.

Cameron Monaghan came out wielding a lightsaber to introduce the first look at the gameplay of Jedi: Survivor. Cal Kestis is a little older, a little more rugged, and a little more powerful.

We also got our first look at Tekken 8 featuring the return of the legendary Jun Kazama, Jin’s mother.

And then there was a surprising trailer for a new Transformers game entitled Transformers: Reactivate, set in a post-apocalyptic world where the Decepticons have overrun the world.

Finally, we also got another glimpse of the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with the heartfelt revelation that the late Kevin Conroy was able to reprise his role as the Dark Knight one last time for the game.