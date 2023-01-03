The Week in Geek: Jeremy Renner’s accident, ‘Game of Thrones’ projects shelved, and the NASA slingshot

Your weekly roundup of everything nerdy

It’s a new year but the geek world doesn’t stop turning. NASA is set to test a slingshot to launch its satellites (seriously) and George R.R. Martin has shared some upsetting news for Game of Thrones fans. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. reflects on how Iron Man was made. On a more serious note, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has been rushed to the hospital after a serious accident.

Robert Downey Jr. talks Iron Man, George R.R. Martin says some GoT projects have been shelved, NASA has a slingshot to shoot sattelites into space, and Jeremy Renner is recovering from an accident. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Jeremy Renner in “critical but stable” condition

The Hawkeye star and one of the founding Avengers was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a “weather related accident while plowing snow” left him with extensive injuries. The actor had to have two surgeries and is in “critical but stable condition”. Renner reportedly suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”. Other than that, no other details have been given.

Game of Thrones projects have been shelved at HBO

Author George R.R. Martin has posted on his blog that some Game of Thrones projects have been “shelved” as a result of the recent merger of HBO Max with Discovery+. “I would not agree that they are dead,” the author added, however. “You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.” Fortunately, GoT fans still have House of the Dragon to satisfy their hunger.

NASA is testing a slingshot that launches satellites into space

When you think of satellites being launched into space, slingshotting them may not be what comes to mind, but that’s exactly what NASA is testing. The space agency has partnered with a private company named SpinLaunch whose slingshot launcher will reportedly cut the cost and environmental impact of launches. According to BBC’s Science Focus, the arm can be accelerated up to 450 rotations per minute (that’s 7.5 rotations per second) and can launch a small satellite up to 8,000kmph. If it fails to become the new means of launching satellites, it can serve as the world’s most hardcore single-loop roller coaster.

The video above is one of the first tests by SpinLaunch.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has reportedly been scrapped

The original Nintendo Switch was released back in 2017, and though the OLED model came out barely two years ago, it wasn’t the big improvement that its fans were waiting for. It seems though that a “mid-gen” Switch was in the works. According to Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, a possible “Switch Pro” was planned but has now been scrapped. Instead, Nintendo are planning to make an actual next-gen successor, though Linneman suspects it’s not happening this year.

Robert Downey Jr. says Iron Man was ready to be written off if it had failed

RDJ talks about how he’s still learning things about Iron Man, how it was financed and how the studio was prepared to write it off if it failed. (He also does a great Jeff Bridges impression). pic.twitter.com/BZS9AwzD40 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) December 12, 2022

2008’s Iron Man would go on to kick off one the biggest film franchises Hollywood has ever seen and has also been inducted into the Film Registry of the Library of Congress. But when it was being made, hopes weren’t necessarily high for the film. Aside from the fact that the Iron Man character was pretty much an unknown character back then, the actor chosen to play the titular role was Rober Downey Jr., who himself had fallen into relative obscurity after a very public battle with addiction. The rest, of course, is history, but Downey has shed a little more light on just how ready the higher-ups were to practically disown the film if it had failed during a Q&A session for his recent documentary about his father entitled Sr.

“Not too many people were thinking that Iron Man was even going to have an opening weekend or do much of anything, so we were a little bit left alone,” Downey said. “it was basically ready to be written off if it tanked… And I remember Jeff Bridges [who played Obadiah Stane], too, he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing a $200 million independent movie, man.’”

Iron Man grossed USD$585.5 against its USD$140 million budget. Robert Downey Jr. was paid USD$500,00 for his first outing as Tony Stark. Just for comparison, he would be paid USD$75 million for Avengers: Endgame.