The Year in Geek 2022: Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, Wordle, the DC shake-up, and more

Your yearly roundup for everything nerdy.

With only over a week left in the year, we take a look back at all the geeky stuff that has transpired over the year. While the current state of the DC Universe is what many are talking about, let’s not forget about everything else that happened in 2022, from Marvel’s unveiling of the Multiverse Saga and the GTA 6 leak to the release of Steamdeck and how Wordle took over our lives for a few months.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returned to Star Wars, Google Stadia is being discontinued, the Multiverse Saga is happening, Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, and Wordle was a thing for a while. Here’s what you may have missed this year in geek.

DC is being rebuilt

DC’s films have long been disjointed and in shambles with a couple of bright spots here and there. With the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, there was a changing of the guard that also resulted in the cancellation of the nearly completed Batgirl. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam promised to be a fresh start for the DCEU and even brought back Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. But with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads of the new DC Studios, the plan now it seems is to dismantle the universe and start from scratch. As a result, Henry Cavill is out as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will “not be in [Gunn and Safran’s] first chapter of storytelling”, and Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Zachary Levi’s futures are up in the air.

Marvel unveils the Multiverse Saga

Kevin Feige took to the stage of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo and did what he does best: send fanboys and fangirls into a frenzy by unveiling what’s coming up in the MCU. The head of Marvel Studios announced that Phases 4, 5, and 6 would be known as the Multiverse Saga (the previous phases were the Infinity Saga). There are plenty of titles to be excited about: the return of Loki for its second season, Charlie Cox back in Daredevil, Fantastic Four (please, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, please), and Blade starring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker. But the most anticipated two movies are arguably what the bookends of the Multiverse Saga: two Avengers films entitled Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars—and those who are familiar with the latter’s original comic run know what we’re in for.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen: Return of the Kings

2021 saw three Spider-Men up on screen, but 2022 was the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars universe, 17 years after Revenge of the Sith. The two actors reprised their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, and my gosh did it bring back memories and lots of feels. While the show as a whole was okay, seeing both of them back in their characters was a welcome sight to behold.

GTA 6 gameplay leaks out

It’s hard to believe that GTA V was first released back on the PS3 and is now on the PS5. It’s been a long-running meme that the next instalment in the franchise wasn’t going to arrive anytime soon, but Rockstar has since confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. That was only confirmed by the leak that happened this year that showed off some of the early gameplay from the upcoming title. It’s very early renders, which is why the complaints saying that the game looks horrible is ridiculous, but it also seems like it will be the first title with a female protagonist.

Google Stadia is discontinued

Google Stadia aimed to compete with other cloud-gaming services and would be Google’s ultimate foray into the world of gaming. Their plans were ambitious but its release was met with mixed reviews, so plans were reevaluated. However, it seems that wasn’t enough because just after about three years after its launch, Google announced that Stadia is being discontinued and will shut down on January 18.

The year of Wordle

Early on in the year, the game Wordle became a sensation, filling Twitter with green, yellow, and white boxes that puzzled those that don’t play the game. For months, people went to Wordle for their daily word conundrum and try to figure out the word of the day with as few guesses as possible. Some are still trying to get that elusive all-green on the first guess. The game was so popular that it was bought by The New York Times, and some argue that was the beginning of its decline. Much like dalgona and sourdough in the 2020s, Wordle has now become a mere blimp in 2022.

Microsoft and Sony buyouts

There were lots of shakeups in the gaming industry this year, but two of the biggest acquisitions came from Microsoft and Sony, the two companies responsible for two of the most famous consoles amongst gamers. Sony bought Bungie, the company responsible for the Destiny franchise, for USD$3.6 billion, while Microsoft is on track to buy Activision Blizzard, the company responsible for Call of Duty and Warcraft, for USD$68.7.

The release of the Steam Deck

Steam has been the go-to hub for gamers when it comes to buying games, and now it’s become more accessible with the release of the Steam Deck. It’s pretty much like a Nintendo Switch, except it’s your whole Steam library with you on the go. We can only hope that it officially arrives here in Thailand soon. I say “officially” because there are, ahem, “unofficial” ways to get it as well.

Game developers pushed to unionise

The gaming industry is huge and makes even more money than the film industry in North America, so it’s surprising to know that its workers don’t have a union. Fortunately, there was a push to change that this year with Bioware QA developers and Raven Software calling to unionise. Nintendo workers also called for unionisation and some were allegedly fired because of it. It’s still in the early stages, but with the ever-present problem of crunch in game development, it’s high time this happens.

Netflix gets into games

The streaming giant has made its first foray into games by launching a number of mobile games. When it was first revealed they had plans to make games, most people laughed. However, Netflix has proved themselves by launching a number of ad-free and micotransactionless games. But on top that, they’re also planning to develop their own games and not just host them.

G4 says goodbye—again

Millennial gamers and nerds who had access to cable TV in the early 2000s know that G4 was one of a kind. It was the first network dedicated to everything geeky and nerdy with shows like Attack of the Show focused on tech, gaming, and pop culture and X Play where games were regularly reviewed. It was for the gamers, and then it sadly went away. In 2021, the network was resurrected with fresh faces and some familiar ones returning. However, just a few months shy of its first anniversary, G4 has shut down once again, leaving gamers with a Drunkle Ted-shaped hole in their hearts.

PS Plus tier revamp

PlayStation launched its revamped PS Plus subscription service this year in an effort to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. Monthly games are still available for subscribers but those who sub to the higher tiers can have access to a library of games including classic ones that date all the way back to the PS1. Certain tiers can also test out upcoming games.

Ubisoft announces a slew of Assassin’s Creed projects

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has gone a little stale as of late, but Ubisoft has announced a slate of new projects for the franchise that they hope will satisfy the franchise’s split fandom. Mirage will go back to the franchise’s roots of stealth, parkour, and assassination, while Codename Red will finally bring the franchise to feudal Japan and will be more RPG-heavy much like the titles from Origin onward. Red and another title codenamed Hexe will be under the new Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a “live-service” that Ubisoft is launching to streamline the franchise’s development between their Montreal and Quebec studios.