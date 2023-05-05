LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways Off-Jumpol styles his outfits with OMEGA

From strolling around the streets of Tokyo to going to a TV show award, these are some ways Off-Jumpol likes to style himself based on the watches he wears.

More than just an actor, Jumpol Adulkittiporn aka Off, is also known as Thailand’s fashion icon. His passion for fashion started when he was in university and is still on going to this day. Taking inspiration from famous actors such as Ryan Gosling and James Dean, Off also likes to take bits and pieces from his surroundings to create his own aesthetic. What is extraordinary about the gifted entertainer is that he doesn’t care whether these items are for men or women. Regardless of what society thinks and the labels they put on certain clothing or products, Off chooses his own path, and wears what he believes would best suit him. And that is why he loves watches. As timepieces are gender neutral, what better way to pair his outfits than with the luxurious and renown brand OMEGA.

