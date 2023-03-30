facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’
Digital Cover
30 Mar 2023 10:55 AM

LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs
LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’
Digital Cover
LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’

Don’t know how to style a cute bra? LSA has got you covered with some outfits for inspiration.

This time for LSA Style Anatomy, we welcome the fabulous model and actress Nattaya ‘Plengkwan‘ Thongsaen to be on the March cover for Lifestyle Asia Thailand. The talented 25-year-old loves to dress up, and today she shows us 7 ways to style Cherilon bras. What’s great about this brand is that their seamless bra collection can be worn as an everyday look. If you’re chilling at home, walking on the beach, attending a fashion show, or even at work, Cherilon will boost your confidence no matter what. 

 

For further information, visit Cherilon’s website.

LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’
Start slideshow
LSA Style Anatomy CHERILON Plengkwan bras initmatewear
You might also like ...
LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.