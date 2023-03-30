LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’

Weekend Vibes
Starting off with the first look is a chilled outfit. Perfect for lounging around at home, it’s giving weekend vibes. Plengkwan tells us that she chose this specific outfit because it’s comfortable and great for being at home, as she pairs Cherilon’s Tee Bra with long trousers. What makes this bra super comfortable is that it is seamless. Smooth, wire-free with no hook in the back, the bra is a mix of nylon and spandex, which makes it stretchy. The Tee Bra comes in short and long versions.
Smart & Casual
“With Thailand’s hot weather, I like to wear a bra instead of a tank top under my blazer. I call this look smart and casual because I can go socialise with my friends after work easily.” The bra she is wearing is also Cherilon’s Tee Bra, but the longer model. This version is excellent as a going out top. Mixed with nylon and spandex, this bra is wireless without hooks.
Girls Only Party
Besides Cherilon’s bras being great for a chilled day, the brand’s product is also perfect for a party with the girls. “For a private party with the girlies, I’ll wear something a bit sexier. Showing off my legs as I wear the Bubble Bra in Lavender. I’m only wearing a long coat to cover up.” For this lightweight and seamless collection, there is no underwire. However, the padding will indeed emphasise the chest area.
Fashion Check-In
Another look Plengkwan wanted to style for us is the fashion show fit. In this look, she chose to wear Cherilon’s Slim Bra in Pink. “I was invited to attend a fashion show. I wanted a sleek look, so I matched this pink bra with a long black fringed skirt.” The Slim Bra has adjustable straps and a three-row hook, making it easy to wear and giving the girlies much support and stability. This item also compliments the body, creating a more rounded breast, especially with the padding inside. Anyone who wears this is ensured not to have that armpit bulge that many women are self-conscious about.
Beach Walk
The ribbed Cherilon Candy Bra radiates a playful spirit. Hookless and wireless, this seamless bra is ideal for everyday wear. Giving complete coverage on the side, the V-cut in front and Smart Pad padding helps create a lovely silhouette that hugs the chest. “This outfit I call the ‘Beach Walk’ because it is perfect for evening walks on the beach. I’m wearing this white top and shorts set with the Candy Bra in Pink underneath. Just imagine when the sun sets; the weather isn’t too hot, and the wind is blowing in your hair. This is the outfit I would wear, wouldn’t you?”
Self-care Day
“One of my favourite activities is self-care. Taking care of yourself, such as getting my nails done or going to the hair salon, is relaxing. Therefore, I chose these flowy white pants and a shirt to cover up. For the inside, I’m wearing the Freshy Bra.” This model is great for casual days as the fabric is soft and flexible. Wearers will not feel claustrophobic with the soft touch, adjustable hooks, and removable sponge.
Business Lunch
“I have an important appointment to discuss a project today, so I chose a white suit to give the ultimate businesswoman look. To add colour, I wore a pink bra to give a fun vibe. When working, I button up the suit, but when I’m done, best believe the buttons are coming off.” Plengkwan is wearing Cherilon’s wireless NOOM Collection. The fabric is made from Jelly Elastic, making the texture smooth like skin— super comfortable, like wearing nothing. Also, the bra won’t destroy the skin due to the material combined with Cherilon’s Bonding technique. With the help of 3D padding, there is no need to fret about confidence!
LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’
Don’t know how to style a cute bra? LSA has got you covered with some outfits for inspiration.
This time for LSA Style Anatomy, we welcome the fabulous model and actress Nattaya ‘Plengkwan‘ Thongsaen to be on the March cover for Lifestyle Asia Thailand. The talented 25-year-old loves to dress up, and today she shows us 7 ways to style Cherilon bras. What’s great about this brand is that their seamless bra collection can be worn as an everyday look. If you’re chilling at home, walking on the beach, attending a fashion show, or even at work, Cherilon will boost your confidence no matter what.
For further information, visit Cherilon’s website.
Tipapa Chandarasrivongs
Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.