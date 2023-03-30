LSA Style Anatomy: 7 ways to style Cherilon by Nattaya ‘Plengkwan’

Don’t know how to style a cute bra? LSA has got you covered with some outfits for inspiration.

This time for LSA Style Anatomy, we welcome the fabulous model and actress Nattaya ‘Plengkwan‘ Thongsaen to be on the March cover for Lifestyle Asia Thailand. The talented 25-year-old loves to dress up, and today she shows us 7 ways to style Cherilon bras. What’s great about this brand is that their seamless bra collection can be worn as an everyday look. If you’re chilling at home, walking on the beach, attending a fashion show, or even at work, Cherilon will boost your confidence no matter what.

For further information, visit Cherilon’s website.