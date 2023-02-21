Ananda Everingham on career, growth, and evolution in ‘Khun Pan 3’

Get ready for the third part of the infamous Thai film ‘Khun Phan,’ starring Ananda Everingham. Full of action and special effects, the protagonist of this film tells us about his life, acting, and the making of ‘Khun Phan 3.’

Releasing in theatres this year on March 2, Ananda Everingham has been the face of ‘Khun Phan’ for the past seven years. Directed by Khom-Kongkiat Khomsiri, the final chapter of this movie is where Khun Phan retires from his usual missions since he and his wife are expecting a child. However, being set in the 1950s, there was the Cold War, and he soon has to go back to catch Sua Mahesuan, played by Mario Maurer. Without spoiling the rest of the storyline, we had the honour to interview Ananda Everingham as he gives us the inside scoop on his personal life and acting career.

In the last years of filming Khun Pan I, II, & III, how did you make being Khun Pan consistent, as there were often long breaks in filming?

After finishing each production, I am gone. However, when I am filming, I remember every detail, which helps contribute to the making of Khun Pan, especially when I’ve been practising being in and out of character for so long. To make his character consistent throughout the years, I first start with the body, such as how to walk. The performing process is quite broad regarding technique, but I always start with what is easiest for me. I would first imagine how Khun Pan would walk and his body language. I think to myself, are his movements intense or soft? Once we get the physical aspect, it becomes muscle memory. It helps me automatically remember this role. That’s why I choose to focus on the body first because it doesn’t deal with thinking. It helps me connect everything together.

Have you immersed yourself so much in the role that when you go outside, you act like your character?

Sometimes, but not really, because that’s not who I am. I slowly review the character’s details once I find out how Khun Pan physically behaves. Some may think I act like him when I’m not shooting, but I’m just practising the character in my head. It becomes my second nature, which helps me focus on my motive for the next scene. For example, sometimes, when I wake up and brush my teeth, I practice the script out loud or in my head. When I walk alone, I practice being Khun Pan, and some may think I am him, but I’m just practising. It’s not method acting, though.

Every actor and actress is different in how they choose to memorise their lines and how to embody their role, but for me, I don’t benefit from method acting. I’m not saying it’s wrong because trying to be your character by thinking and behaving the way they do is a method. However, it doesn’t align with me. I need just the environment and the physical; then, I can find my truth to perform and move forward. The best way to act is by researching and understanding in full detail and using all of these factors to bring the character to life. The human spirit is fast-paced, but if I can control that and know how my character acts in full detail, I can step into character quickly.

Could you explain your character development in this trilogy?

In this trilogy, my character’s mindset changes a bit as now he is scared to die because he has a family. To adapt to how I previously played him, I keep aware that it’s just the condition of the situation. By understanding my role and knowing it’s just a motive, I can understand what I’m doing and how to perform. In the movie, my wife is pregnant; I ask myself, what is the most important? This trilogy isn’t just about the vision; it’s about how Khun Pan can survive for his family’s future. So, to perform this version of Khun Pan, what I do is very simple; I think of my wife’s and kid’s faces.

What do you think are Khun Pan’s beliefs?

I never researched what Khun Pan believes in, but I use his legend as inspiration for my character. For Khun Pan, he is idealistic; he wants everyone to have equality, liberty, and good morals. Yet, he is smart enough to know that the world isn’t like this, which is a conflict for him. He fights with others and himself because his beliefs do not align with the real world. For instance, when he fights with the thieves, it’s not a one-sided conversation where Khun Pan says, “I’m right; you’re wrong.” Although in some parts he does say that, the actual conflict is within him—is what he’s doing even right? Is the law beneficial to everyone? It’s also the movie’s theme: right and wrong.

If Khun Pan were a colour, what colour would he be?

He would probably be grey, but it’s not really about colour. I associate him with more aggression as he is a violent person. He can be brutal and feral, but he controls that side since he is on the side of the law. Being idealistic is just one part of him; he is also instinctive with a temper and a violent side.

If Khun Pan were to gain redemption, who do you think deserves it most?

No comment. I will end up revealing the movie, since another theme in this film is forgiveness.

Who would best fit Khun Pan if someone else were to play your role?

It would be fascinating to have a pause on the movie and completely change the story’s narrative with a different director telling the character from a new perspective. Maybe starting from when he was a teenager, something along that line. I want it to look completely different to what I’ve performed. To be honest, the world of Khun Pan, with magic spells, ghosts, and monsters, finishes here, but I want to expand it to, for example, ‘Suicide Squad.’ We’re wondering if we should rewrite it like that movie with thieves gathering together and Khun Pan coming back like Nick Fury, who is old but is in a special group.

If someone were to take my role, it would be interesting to see, because in this world, so many things are happening and changing. In the Thai movie industry, there are few movies like this, whereas, in the west, there’s Marvel and such. Why can’t Asian countries have this type of movie too? In our home, we like to criticise ourselves, for instance, “oh, Thailand can’t make these types of movies; we have to watch the West.” Why do we have to be others? Being Thai is good enough; we just have to progress constantly.

Have you ever watched your own work? If so, have you ever thought that you should do something differently?

Not really. I’ve played in over 40 films and only watched 4-5 of them. I understand the benefit of watching your own movies to analyse and review what you’ve done. It’s good to do it and I should, but I don’t. Once I give life to that character and the cameras are rolling, it’s over. I appreciate that moment and give it everything. Once it’s over, it’s just hard to go back. I don’t know why, but I move on. Living in that moment isn’t good for my mental health since I am a thinker. Doing this also helps me play other characters better since I can separate them. So, once I hear “cut!” it’s cut. If I have to redo a take, I start from the beginning.

What other characters would you like to play in the future?

Acting is a reflection of life. My life isn’t over yet; there are so many characters I could play. I’ve played many characters utterly different from each other in the past years, which I found fun. When I let go of being categorised as the protagonist or the lead of Thai movies, it’s more exciting to play new roles. I have the chance to reimagine and rethink how this particular character would act and be. By not calculating my success on how often I get the lead, I am happier, especially when I know I have the talent to perform a variety of roles.

Not many know this, but I stopped acting for almost three years because I was bored. I lost my passion because I was repeating the same roles, so I took a break. I was working office jobs and helping with production. At that time, I had a mid-life crisis. I didn’t know what else to play. However, by acting as a new character, I gained that passion back because I found something I never thought I could do.

All in all, if we understand that it’s a reflection of life, there is no end until we die. If we think that’s all we have, then there will be an ending, and it’ll be hard to move forward and progress. Staying curious is more beneficial, and we’ll feel fulfilled. I am a performer, and if I do well, the outcome of my acting is the art. I am not the art; I’m just a technician in the art field. Behind production, there are so many people working together to create the art we see today.

What would you do in the future once you’ve fulfilled your acting career?

That’s tricky as I find it hard to end here. I perceive actors as actors, and everything else in life is what we do. For example, I’m interested in the environment. I always think to myself where I would like to live. When I wake up, where would I want to surround myself? These thoughts help add value to my life, which helps me be the happiest. I also take an interest in hospitality, for instance, restaurants and hotels. I need to have another life that separates me from my acting. Although my acting career defines who I am and my profession, I can do many other things. I won’t use the term marriage, but that’s another phase too, but it’s another goal with another person. Performing is my individual goal.