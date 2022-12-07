“To write heartbreak songs, experience is a must”: Violette Wautier on her musical process

Even though many world-famous singers do not write their own songs, they can tell their stories through their lyrics, and that makes their music special and personal. Similarly, if you want to write a good love song, you should have experienced love.

What makes a good artist? Whether it is powerful and unique vocals, great lyrics that attract millions of people’s hearts, or the energy of entertaining the audience when shining on stage, Violette Wautier manages to bring all of these aspects together as one of the most talented artists of the minute.

People regard V as an artist filled with emotion in her work; she is very artistic. Notably, she always writes her own songs and produces her own music. Although many artists write songs by themselves, there are some, including Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, or Rihanna, who more often than not do not write their own songs. Even so, they are remain some of the best artists of our time, sending messages in music through their powerful vocals.

It is very powerful when an artist does write their own songs, as they can pull in their own experiences and come across as more relatable. In our chat, V told us that if you want to write good heartbreaking songs, you have to have experienced those emotions before.

“I think that it’s both necessary and it’s not. For me, I feel that the experience is important because we can use past experiences to write songs. If you’ve never experienced it before, it’ll be hard to make it your own. I think that if we have our own little things to add to a track, it’ll make that song more special and personal to us.”

The artists notes that she is inspired by Taylor Swift, who become famous for writing her own songs and winning songwriting awards.

Making your own piece of music from real experience is likely to reflect a deeper listeners’ state of mind. They’re listening and relating to the lyrics from personal experience. It proves that an artist is more than a performer on the stage, and the Thai-Belgian singer is a good example of this. We asked her to share her secret to captivating her audience in this way.

“It’s about the inner vibes and energy. If these two things are big, even if we are small, we’ll definitely get bigger than the stage [smiles].” An important part of this for V is dancing. The singer went viral after showcasing her unique dance moves on stage one time. People become obsessed, and started doing dance challenges based on her moves. It wasn’t so much the moves themselves, but rather the energy and inner vibe they exuded.

“Actually, it’s the choreography of the song named Smoke. If you wondered how it came to this, I just followed the theme. The song has kind of a floating vibe. I just thought of myself as smoke and then it became like that. Actually, those dance moves are a warm up before dancing. It’s not even a proper dance move, just flowing with the song. That’s it.” The artist smiles.