‘JJ’ Krissanapoom—from popstar to thriving CEO

Who would have expected that a young half Chinese boy originally from Chiang Mai would succeed as the CEO of his own company today? He literally kept on denying and said that he never believed it either.

‘JJ’ Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, a cover star of January 2023, has recently stayed away from the spotlight. Other than pouring his soul and heart into tons of work like music, movies, and many TV series, he became the CEO of his own agency, QOW Entertainment. It seems he is striving for new management skills in the world of entertainment—a bigger role to take and that influences him to be more mature as well.

‘JJ’ Krissanapoom—from a popstar to thriving CEO

“My company is actually an agency that manages artists rather than a mere entertainment company. We are not limited to only singers and actors but models who could succeed as artists too in the future” JJ told us about the role of QOW Entertainment as an agency. “Now I kind of began to seek who we want to join us—be a drawing artist or even a DJ.”

‘Thanaerng’ Kanyawee Songmuang and him are both the company’s artists and CEOs, accompanied by a key consultant ‘Wutt-Anuwat’, the big boss of 4NOLOGUE. QOW was established together by them from the beginning. Each will be responsible for their own work, but they will get together tp discuss when it comes to seeking the best solutions for the company.

Decision-making is a challenge

“We will argue as long as we find the best solutions for the company.” JJ shared how being the co-CEO with Thanaerng works, “We’ll sit and make a list of what is better. We don’t argue, but we discuss which way is the best—no personal matters.: Even though there are some discrepancies, which is normal in a working environment, they can separate the working process from their personal matters without any issues.

Many people might not be familiar with the image of this young man managing the company. It’s no surprise for someone who is always on screen but now has an extra role as an executive off camera too, which can be quite challenging to adjust. “When it comes to something interesting, I’m not sure yet, but what’s really tough is decision-making and management, because we’ve started only for a year. We’re not experts in many fields, and we lack caution. These can slow down the process of work.” Nevertheless, JJ is grateful to have the opportunity to study about other aspects of his life he had never known before.

Responsibility brings maturity

As you thrive in your career, what naturally follow are more responsibilities, along with maturity that can change you. This change is no different from the case of this young actor and artist. He now has a taste of maturity more than ever and he will continue to grow even further. “To be honest, I always wonder whether I’ll survive because before that I had no idea if I’d start a company or something tangible. At first, I thought it was already great in Nadao. Then the company closed down and I needed to decide what I’d do with life. So I had this conversation with Nearng and we’d better start our own company and then have Wutt as a partner.”

“I was more mature than two years ago back in the days in Nadao and I’m constantly growing. With more responsibilities, I become more active for work and changes, or always improving myself. The more I learn about my weak spots, the more I listen to others. I think it’s a very good trend.” JJ concluded that he never thought that he would reach this point in life. He, however, also likes to reflect on life. What has he gone through to come this far? What was he like before? He eventually came to the realisation that a lot of factors shaped him who he is today. “I admit that I was lucky to be given a lot of opportunities in this career. I maintain my strength and try to improve myself. I am happy to be surrounded with good fans and good people all along. I didn’t expect that I would come this far as well.”