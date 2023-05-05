Jumpol Adulkittiporn’s influence in Y-series & thoughts on #OffGun

The iconic Thai duo that made the Y-series industry boom both in the country and internationally here is #OffGun.

For those who don’t know what the OffGun fandom is, LSA is here to fill you in on the loop. The shipment comprises two Thai actors, Jumpol ‘Off‘ Adulkittiporn and Atthaphan ‘Gun‘ Phunsawat. These two rose to fame after starring in the Thai series Senior Love: Puppy Honey, playing the side couple. The duo gained much fan attention throughout the show due to their looks, talent, and electric chemistry, enabling them to feature in various programs together.

But let’s go back in time, around ten years ago, when the Y-series industry in Thailand has yet to pop off. To get the gist of what the Y-series is, the genre revolves around male homoeroticism. Although Thailand may seem like a country that is quite accepting of this matter, this topic was still taboo at that time, especially when pairing two men as couples on television. However, everything changed when the Thai media company, GMM TV, launched its first Y-series Sotus in 2016. Now, to this day, the Y-series genre has become Thailand’s major entertainment export and with that comes the OffGun ship (that was actually an experiment at first). Today LSA has seized one of the heartthrobs Off-Jumpol, where he tells us his influence in Y-series, thoughts on OffGun, and even some secret working tips.

Being the first to step into the Y-series

As we know, the Y-series in the Thai industry were almost non-existent at that period, but that was the challenge Off was willing to take. “During that time, this genre was new. There had been no entertainment companies that produced the Y-series seriously. That’s why I felt like this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If I hadn’t taken this chance or was too picky, I would have wasted this opportunity. Honestly, I didn’t know how the feedback would be after I accepted the role. I simply took the job because I felt like it was a good challenge.”

Senior Secret Love: Puppy Honey was the first Y-series show Off starred in, where he was paired with Gun-Atthaphan. Their undeniable chemistry set the duo off as they trended all over social media with the #OffGun. With that, the two were the first to make a wave in the Thai drama industry, where a male-to-male couple was taken seriously for the first time. “OffGun has been together for seven years, and we are still very invincible. I’m glad we have lasted this long, but what is really important is our fan club. If it weren’t for them, we would have never been able to make it where we are today.”

The Y-series fan club

Off also told us how happy he is about the expansion of the Thai Y-series industry and how accepting society has been. The gifted actor said the credit goes not only to the great acting but also to the fans. “Our increasing number of fans has allowed the company to continually create and produce new shows, making Y-series more popular.” Without his fan clubs, this would not happen. Thanks to them, this genre has grown wide, evening becoming massively exported in the foreign market.

Off describes this phenomenon as putting his finger in still water— from a slight movement to a vast wave spreading widely. “When we started doing the Y-series in Thailand, other countries began acknowledging this genre. As a result, the appearance of Y-series shows started abroad, too, and it just keeps gradually evolving. From only existing in series, it is now showcased at events and is still expanding today.”

Thoughts on #OffGun

Before we ended our little chitchat, we asked Off his thoughts on the shipment of OffGun. He said the secret to why they lasted this long was communication. “In the beginning, there was a period where we didn’t understand each other. We sometimes argued, but that’s normal. But, the more we worked together, we started to understand each other’s behaviours. When we had jobs come in, we would ask each other if this was okay for us. If one of us didn’t like something or wanted to do a certain thing, we would talk it out. This is why we were able to work together for so long. Communication is important.” With that, Off’s last words were to his fantastic partner in crime, Gun. “Gun is very talented. He is the best partner I could ask for. I’m grateful we don’t argue and work together with mutual understanding.