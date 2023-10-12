Check out LONGINES new models in their stunning MASTER COLLECTION

Whether it’s their classic design or contemporary craftsmanship, LONGINES MASTER COLLECTION exude timeless elegance.

Founded by Auguste Agassiz in 1832, LONGINES is a Swiss luxury watch company recognised for bringing some of the most innovative timepieces into the world. Having been in this industry for over 190 years, LONGINES’ rich heritage has built them a strong reputation, perfectly defined by their slogan, “Elegance is an attitude.”

Without a doubt, LONGINES has created a plethora of wristwatches. Some of their famous collections include the HydroConquest for the adventurist or the DolceVita, which illustrates contemporary elegance. However, it is LONGINES MASTER COLLECTION that is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most beloved lines. Launched in 2005, the Master watches are renowned for their classic and refined design, as well as their superior craftsmanship. With a diverse range of models and variations, this collection promises a Master watch for every taste and occasion. Recently, LONGINES has launched some new Moon Phase models under this collection. Let’s take a closer look at them.

[All Images Courtesy of LONGINES]

LONGINES MASTER COLLECTION

The new Moon Phase Chronograph

The new Moon Phrase Chronograph comes in 40mm and 42mm sizes, along with a stainless steel case. And honestly, these timepieces are a beauty. It is 14.30mm thick, has a transparent sapphire crystal back, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal anti-reflective coated mirror that adds to the watch’s allure. One notable feature of this model is the anthracite dial with applied Roman numerals, which is absolutely stunning. This new model perfectly represents LONGINES’ philosophy: “Elegance is attitude.” It carries itself in a graceful and refined manner, and although the design does play a part, the aura goes beyond the physical attributes.

This new Moon Phase model features an automatic movement, calibre L687, which adds technical fascination. It also comes in both black and silver dials. The watch also has approximately 66 hours of power reserve, which is really impressive. Although this new model has no lume, it is water resistant to 3 bar. Customers can also choose between the alligator strap or the stainless steel bracelet.

For further information, please visit LONGINEs’ website here.