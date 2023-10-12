LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Name-Prakarn Raiva

Besides being known as the frontman of Getsunova, Name-Prakarn Raiva’s sartorial fashion sense is also notoriously recognised. But is that all this singer wears?

For our October 2023 digital cover, we are here today with Prakarn ‘Name’ Raiva. Besides being known as the frontman for the Thai band Getsunova, Name is also the heir to one of Thailand’s most renowned bakery retail companies, S&P. However, his life is more than just business. This talented singer is all about making a loving home as he raises two kids with his wife Sarasha Luedeesununt. With such a busy schedule, let’s see how Name likes to style himself according to different occasions. (Although we did spy with our little eye a stunning LONGINES timepiece from their latest Master Collection).

For those interested in the watch on Name’s wrist, please visit Longines’ website here for further information or inquiries.