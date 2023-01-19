LSA Style Anatomy: Fashionable trendsetter ‘JJ’ Kritsanapoom

A hot topic today is this young artist who does not only stand out in vocals but also possesses such a unique fashion taste—it’s ‘JJ’ Kritsanapoom Phibunsongkhram, our January cover star.

He’s already very familiar with the world of fashion having joined various fashion shows, photoshoots, and events. Of course, LSA Style Anatomy won’t miss this chance to get some iconic trends from the star. We’re welcoming the Year of the Rabbit by allowing his fans to familiarise themselves with this young sensation’s fashion identity.

LSA Style Anatomy: the fashionable styles of ‘JJ’ Kritsanapoom