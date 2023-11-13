LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Porsche-Sivakorn Adulsuttikul

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class deconstructing the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes. And for November, we have three stars to analyse, one of which is Porsche-Sivakorn Adulsuttikul.

For our November 2023 digital cover, LSA brings together TRINITY to talk about the band’s 4th anniversary of their debut as they’ve just finished their first full concert. Besides talking about their current updates and future plans, the boys also discussed their fashion sense. For Porsche, who’s the eldest one in the group, likes to wear something comfortable like hoodies, sleeveless shirts, and oversized tees on a day-to-day basis. And although that may sound quite casual, the 25-year-old artist told us he loves to elevate his look by accessorising, especially with Cartier’s Trinity collection.

Credit:

Model: Trinity – Sivakorn Adulsuttikul, Jackrin Kungwankiatichai, Lapat Ngamchaweng

Photographer: Keny Srivuttichan

Stylist: Pinnawan Jarukkrissada

Makeup artist: Pichet Phubantat

Hair dresser: Jiranat Tungpaisalkij

Accessories: Cartier #TrinityCollection

Clothing: Saint Laurent

For those interested in the accessories Porsche-Sivakorn is wearing, please visit Cartier’s website here for further information or inquiries.