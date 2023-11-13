LSA Style Anatomy: 5 ways to dress like Third-Lapat Ngamchaweng

Welcome to LSA Style Anatomy, a class deconstructing the style of some of our favourite icons and influencers. Summarising their key attributes into a few takeaway points, consider it your entryway to dressing like your favourite haute heroes. And for November, we have three stars to analyse, one of which is Third-Lapat Ngamchaweng.

For our November 2023 digital cover, we are here today with Lapat Ngamchaweng, also known as Third. The 24-year-old Thai singer, actor, and model is currently a member of the T-Pop group TRINITY. But how did he get started in the entertainment industry? Since childhood, Third was passionate about acting, and he got his first big break as the child lead actor in the Thai adaptation of Romeo and Juliet in 2012. Later, he decided to pursue a singing career, which propelled him to fame as the Third we all know today.

Credit:

Model: Trinity – Sivakorn Adulsuttikul, Jackrin Kungwankiatichai, Lapat Ngamchaweng

Photographer: Keny Srivuttichan

Stylist: Pinnawan Jarukkrissada

Makeup artist: Pichet Phubantat

Hair dresser: Jiranat Tungpaisalkij

Accessories: Cartier #TrinityCollection

Clothing: Saint Laurent

For those interested in the accessories Third-Lapat is wearing, please visit Cartier’s website here for further information or inquiries.