Ever wondered what the frontman of Getsunova loves to listen to? Here is Name-Prakarn Raiva & his 5 all-time favourite artists.

Prakarn Raiva, aka Name, is the frontman for Getsunova, which is composed of three other members: Natee Osathanugrah, Panoth Khunprasert and Komkadech Sangwattanaroj. Although they were under GMM Grammy, the boys started with a rocky beginning as they were initially an indie group. After receiving much criticism, especially with them coming from a high society background, the members worked really hard to prove that they were more than just their name. With many trials and errors, Getsunova has gained much recognition in the Thai music industry, especially after their first song, “Glai Kae Nai Kue Glai,” released in 2012.

Besides being in the music industry, Name is also the heir to S&P restaurant and a father of two. With his busy schedule, Name loves a great timepiece to keep him on track. One of his favourites is from the LONGINES’ Master Collection, which is timelessly elegant and can never go out of style. Now despite his hectic life, Name told us one of his top stress-relief secrets: listening to music. (Besides seeing his children’s faces, of course).

Name-Prakarn Raiva & his 5 all-time favourite artists

wave to earth

The first band Name thought of was wave to earth, a three-member Korean indie band under Wavy. The group comprises Daniel Kim, the guitarist and songwriter, drummer Dongkyu Shin, and John Cha, the bassist. Despite being a Korean band, most of their music is in English, which has helped them gain a broader fan base beyond Korea. However, what makes them stand out is their unique beats, making them different from other Korean bands. Their music’s smooth, low-fi sounds have a calming effect, bringing back pleasant memories. “They are not a boy band, but a Korean indie rock pop band. Their music is really cool, and anyone can enjoy listening to them, regardless of gender or age.”

SURL

The second band that the lead vocalist of Getsunova adores is also from Korea. “I have another Korean band favourite, but this time it’s in the style of indie-rock. The band is called SURL. But to be honest, there are many amazing Korean bands.” Active since 2018, SURL consists of four high school friends: Hoseung, Doyeon, Hanbin, and Myeongsuk. And although they are relatively new, their music is top-tier. Besides the beautiful vocals and instruments, their songs are relatable, making SURL a fantastic band. Check out some of their top tunes like “Snow,” “Dry Flower,” and “The Lights Behind You.”

Queens of the Stone Age

For his third all-time favourite, Name chose an American band. “Queen of the Stone Age has been here for so long. I love to listen to them since I was a kid.” Queen of the Stone Age, formed in 1996, is an American rock band from Seattle. Although the band has changed multiple partners, one constant member was the founder, vocalist, and guitarist John Hommes. Some of their famous hits include, ‘No One Knows,’ ‘Go with the Flow,’ and ‘Little Sister.’

The Horrors

As rock music seems to be a trend for Name, his fourth all-time favourite band is more on the trippier side. “The Horrors is quite trippy. (Haha). They have some shoegaze elements, which makes their tracks amazing.” Formed in 2006 in Essex, The Horrors is a psychedelic, garage-rock, and pop-punk band with Faris Badwan as the lead vocalist. The other members include Joshua Hayward, Tom Cowan, Rhys Webb, and Joseph Spurgeon. If you’ve never listened to their music, it gives off a trance vibe that can be somewhat chilling. Some of their masterpieces include “Still Life,” “Something To Remember Me By,” and “Sea Within A Sea.”

Harry Styles

“Let’s do a solo artist for my last all-time favourite. It has to go to the one and only Harry Styles. From the lyrics to the product, his music is fantastic.” Although Harry is known for being a part of the English boy band One Direction, he has paved his way into the music world as a solo artist. And we love that for him. Although his music is easy to digest, it is still complex, which is one of the reasons why he won three Grammy awards. Plus, he’s a total fashion icon. His famous songs include “Sign of the Time,” “As It Was,” and “Kiwi.”