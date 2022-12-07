The 5 songs that make you fall in love with Violette Wautier

From Leaving on a Jet Plane on The Voice Thailand, to her English single called Drive, or an acoustic version of Tung Tae Mee Ter, Chan Mee Kwam Sook (This Time), where do we begin with the best songs by Violette Wautier?

Whilst many are familiar of the voice and songs by Violette Wautier, the artist only just debuted her first full abum in 2020 with Glitter and Smoke, an all-English album. This year, in October 2022, V released her second full album, this time following on a journey of self love. It is an interesting musical direction for the musician, as she leans more towards upbeat, danceable pop this time. Here are five songs that will get you warmed up to Violette Wautier.

Smoke

The English single Smoke went viral in 2020, and infatuated everyone with smoke. V uses smoke as a metaphor to show that smoke is like toxic love — as we know that it is bad, but many fail to step away from it. The song uses heavy electronic beats to blend with the darkness of her voice. This also comes through in the music video, where people commended the artful interpretation of the story through lighting. Most importantly, the artist’s very unique dance style made this song a huge hit.

Yaak Fung

Yaak Fung was released in 2016 as a single, using a guitar melody to narrate the story. The slow sound of the classic strings immediately bring to mind old pictures and memories. The lyrics describe the loop in the circle of love. It is a surreal, dreamy song. The music video therefore presents an atmosphere of love in a fictional world through a simple home video-style shoot.

I’d Do It Again

One of V’s very special English singles is I’d Do It Again, released in 2020, telling a love story. It is bittersweet but beautiful. Even though the relationship was over, if you could choose, would you choose to meet this person again? Even if you knew that it would have the same ending? The song uses heavy electronic beats with a medium tempo to present a floating, dreamy state of mind. The music video uses long shots and subtle lighting to add to this. It is absolutely one of the best songs to play in the car.

Kak Tua

When people worldwide were facing dark clouds, V turned her negative thoughts to positive ones. By doing so, she transformed a negative word which discourages people into a positive one. Kak Tua (quarantine) is a single that was released at a time when the artist wanted to encourage people across the country. It was released in 2021. It is a pop song with a fun tempo that encourages listeners to dance along. The lyrics play with the Thai word Kak Tua. The music video sees added brightness as it stars some of Thailand’s most beloved actors: James-Jirayu Tangsrisuk and Kao-Jirayu Laongmanee.

Rawung Sia Jai (Warning)

This last one must is from the latest album. Rawung Sia Jai (Warning) has just been released recently, and focuses on fun, positive vibes. After producing many dark songs, the new album, including this song, is more upbeat and danceable. The cute and charming lyrics emphasise giving yourself value and love. The song features a colourful music video, with a sense of Y2K, which adds a sweet sense of nostalgia.