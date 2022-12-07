07 Dec 2022 12:00 PM
LSA Style Anatomy: In music and fashion, it’s all about contrasts for Violette Wautier
Digital Cover
For this edition of LSA Style Anatomy we’re taking a look at our December Cover Star Violette Wautier and her contrasting fashion styles. She is regarded as a fashion starlet who can perfectly mix and match Asian looks with European styles, be it when going out and about, travelling chic at the airport, or being hot on stage. As she says herself, clothes can “give us a shining aura.”
