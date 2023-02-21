5 things you should know before watching ‘Khun Pan 3’

While we’re all counting down for the final chapter of the movie many Thais have been waiting for, here are 5 things you should know before watching ‘Khun Phan 3’ that will make the film more enjoyable and full of depth.

As March approaches, the date for the conclusion of the movie ‘Khun Phan’ starring Ananda Everingham, is also almost released in theatres. Working alongside Ananda is Mario Maurer, who is typically known for playing the hero in many films and series. However, for the first time in his acting career, Mario has switched roles, becoming the villain in this film. Directed by Khom-Kongkiat Khomsiri, this final part depicts Khun Phan, now retired with his own family. Yet, he was called back to hunt the Suas (southern bandits) as havoc was being created in the city. Although the main storyline hasn’t changed much, there was a development in their society, including the evolution of characters and various beliefs. That said, here are 5 things you should know before watching ‘Khun Phan 3.’

‘Khun Pan 3’ is the final chapter of the trilogy

‘Khun Pan 3’ titles this chapter “Judgement Day” because Khun Pan isn’t only judging the Suas (southern bandits), but he’s also fighting with his own inner conflict as he begins to assess his actions— not knowing if it’s right or wrong. Therefore, this third part summarises all the characters, behaviours, and beliefs. The leading actor, Ananda, said that this character is a part of his life as he has lived with it for over 10 years. He further adds that he wants to see adaptations of this character in a different light, for instance, Khun Pan in his adolescence. We’re not sure if this will happen, but it could be possible for this idea to take shape in the future.

Mario plays the antagonist for the first time

Although we cannot tell you how vicious Mario will be in this film, we know that he is the polar opposite of Khun Pan. In his role as Sua Mahesuan, there is a duality where he can appear harmless, yet another part of him makes him the villain of society. In our interview with Mario, the actor said his character is grey. The reason for that is Sua Mahesuan robs the rich to help reduce the disparities in society, in which makes Khun Pan think his actions are wrong.

However, the introduction of Sua Mahesuan has challenged Khun Pan’s beliefs. Khun Pan starts to question his moral code on right and wrong, as in the real world, not everyone can be genuinely good or evil. We all make mistakes. We are not as pure as when we first came to this planet as our society and surroundings shapes our behaviour and mindset. Also, being exposed to certain situations and context may alter our beliefs and values.

Khun Pan is scared of dying

Besides his inner conflict with himself, regarding his beliefs, the heart of this chapter also lies in Khun Pan’s character development. As stated by Ananda, this trilogy presents the protagonist as humane; who loves and fears death. With his situation changing since he has a pregnant wife and is expecting a baby, he lives for the people he loves. Compared to the previous chapters, this new condition gives Khun Pan more dimension as he is susceptible to emotions, whereas before, he was only about his duties to improve society. This ending invites the audience to view Khun Pan in a different perspective by feeling empathy for him. Showing how he too is human and carries the burden of being the head of the family.

Look out for Tono

Another character who adds more depth and excitement in the movie is the Black Sua, played by Tono-Phakin Khamwilaisak, who is evil to the core and hates the police. The director complimented Tono on his work ethic because he was surprised at how Tono researched his character and provided extra information that helped develop the Black Sua.

“He called me and said, Khom, I need to have black teeth. I found some information online that said Black Sua smokes so much opium to the point his teeth became black. He also has two gold teeth. I love when actors do their homework, as we can work together to create a more well-rounded character. It’s much more fun to work like this because we can bring the character to life even more.”c

This production is full-on like never before

In every ‘Khun Pan’ movie, the production upgrades continuously, so the audience can notice the changes in each film. For example, the first part, set before the World War, only used horses for transportation. In the second chapter, after World War II, motorcycles, guns, and politics came into play due to modernisation. Whereas, the last instalment, set in the Cold War, known as the spy war, helped set the movie’s mood and tone. The costumes during this time would depend on the character’s ranking; the higher one’s ranking, the better their attire. Also, with inspiration from the spy war, the effects used were more full-scaled to realistically depict the evil Suas and to present how far the world has come.