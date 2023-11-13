TRINITY on their fourth year in T-Pop and establishing their names

After finishing their JOURNEY OF 2023 TRINITY BREATH OF DESIRE tour, these three talented men are here with LSA today to give us a little life update. Get ready to meet TRINITY on the front of Lifestyle Asia’s November 2023 Digital Cover.

If there was a T-pop group that does an incredible performance along with Western standards production, it has to be TRINITY. TRINITY is a Thai boy group under 4NOLOGUE that is composed of three members: Jackrin ‘Jackie‘ Kungwankiatichai, Sivakorn ‘Porsche‘ Adulsuttikul, and Lapat ‘Third‘ Ngamchaweng. And let’s say these boys have talent. Whether it’s their dance moves, vocals, or even their determination, it is no wonder why so many people adore these young men.

Despite their initial debut in 2019, the boys have had a break due to COVID. But now that the world’s back to normal, the group has been busy. TRINITY has been going on world tours as well as releasing their newest song collaboration, “Drop Dead” with the famous Japanese band BALLISTIK BOYZ. The group has also dropped their 1st FULL ALBUM. That said, we’ve invited the talented young men to do a little Q&A sesh and a fashion shoot with Cartier’s Trinity collection. Check it out.

Q&A with TRINITY

What are you currently doing?

Porsche: We’ve just completed our JOURNEY OF 2023 TRINITY BREATH OF DESIRE tour. It was our first massive concert. We also finished performing at Octopop. Besides that, we’re also touring in other countries. We’ve recently released a new album, so please don’t forget to check that out.

Could you explain to us how your JOURNEY OF 2023 TRINITY BREATH OF DESIRE tour was?

Porsche: Although it was a very long process, everything went by quickly. Even though we wasted a lot of time during COVID, the results were smooth. The same goes for our music. It took us a while to get it perfect.

Jackie: I agree. Compared to the break (from COVID), when we were actually working, everything went by fast. For example, when we’re performing, it’s like we’re checking in on our fans, which makes me feel we still have great energy with each other.

Third: It was also our first concert. I feel so proud of everyone.

How did you guys prepare for this? What was your practice like?

Porsche: We were exhausted. For this concert, there was minimal practice time. We were also trying to find new ways to entertain the audience because we wanted to give them a good show. When it came to the actual concert day, it was so tiring. We had to do new blockings and create new dance moves. The easiest part was the car scene. It was very fun.

Jackie: It was so challenging because everything was new. We never had the chance to try it before.

Third: We tried our best to give the audience a new show every time so it’s more memorable. Even though we’re tired, when we see our fans, they take that feeling away.

Do you guys have a ritual before you perform?

Porsche: Honestly, everyone goes to the toilet before because it’s super cold.

Third: But during the actual concert, we played like 20 songs. There’s no time to go to the toilet, only during break, which is only a few minutes.

Jackie: When we prepare ourselves, we do voice warm-ups, check the blocking and queues.

You guys also celebrated your 4th year in the T-Pop industry. Do you feel like TRINITY has grown?

Porsche: We’ve grown in every single way possible. The way we think has changed, our bodies are different, and even the way we input knowledge has changed. But we experience all of this together.

Third: Yeah. Let’s say that this version of TRINITY evolved together.

Jackie: We got to learn so many things. For example, in our latest concert, we were able to help out more. We had an input in preparing for the shows, like how we would like the concert to look.

What other types of music would you like to explore?

Porsche: I want to do something we’ve never done before. I want to sing about other topics besides love. I’m bored of love songs.

Third: Yeah, but honestly, if it’s a song about life, we’ve already done it. This is the thing we need to think of, like what perspective TRINITY is going to show in the future.

What would you like to tell yourself if you could go back in time before your debut?

Third: Nothing, to be honest. I’ll let myself experience things first-hand because that’s the best way.

Porsche: Yes. I wouldn’t spoil my future to myself.

Third: If we told ourselves, it’ll be like a lottery. We’ll still be the same, just richer (laughs).

What’s your work and career life like currently?

Porsche: I’m so excited to work with Cartier, especially when our group is called TRINITY, and this is the Trinity collection. Plus, I only wear these types of accessories when I go to events. But I love how the design is so minimal, yet there’s such intricate detailing like the three rings. I feel that I can wear this daily because it’s not too much.

Third & Jackie: We agree, so don’t forget to check out this collection.