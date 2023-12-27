In a city that churns out new cafes like clockwork, you may not remember some of these new cafes opening–something we’re sure we’ll never experience a shortage of. Here’s our attempt to recap some of our top picks for Bangkok’s best new cafes in 2023.

Bangkok’s best new cafes in 2023: For Coffee

Songwat Coffee Roaster (SCR)

What: Songwat’s one and only cafe-slash-coffee roaster promises you the quality beans with affordable prices.

What’s noteworthy: The brains behind this quaint cafe–think people from Ekkamai’s coffee roaster PRIDI, Songwat’s braised beef spot Rongklannua, and Thailand’s crowd-favourite dessert empire After You–all poured each of their respective specialties into making this coffee shop.

What we’re ordering: Order the Dirty (THB 150) featuring a tiny mountain of milk flakes.

You can find more information at Songwat Coffee Roasters

%Arabica (The Empire Tower)

What: The world’s highest %Arabica cafe has now opened on the 55th floor of Sathorn’s Empire Tower.

What’s noteworthy: Apart from the sky-high view, the branch also promises a standing-desk working station in case you want to change scenery from your sad office.

What we’re ordering: Choose from the cafe latte (starting at THB130) or the smooth Kyoto latte (THB150). There’s also a matcha latte (THB150) in case you’re not keen on drinking coffee.

You can find more information at %Arabica

Onibus

What: Hailing from Japan, the famed roastery Onibus opens its first branch in Bangkok in the old town area.

What’s noteworthy: Specialised in the third-wave specialty coffee, Onibus promises high-quality beans imported from Japan. The venue also focuses on washed coffee, allowing their coffee to offer a cleaner and more full-bodied taste.

What we’re ordering: Try their espresso (THB 100-120) and Americano (THB 130-140). Those who are not keen on coffee can still go for their spicy lemonade (THB140 and THB180 with added shot).



You can find more information at Onibus

Ballad Coffee Bar

What: The team behind Klongsarn’s home cafe Walden has opened their new spot in Charoennakorn where soothing coffee beans meet vinyl music.

What’s noteworthy: Their sound system is rival to those proper sound bars.

What we’re ordering: The coffee offerings start at THB90, but we’d recommend their Coffee Libre (THB 120), a refreshing, fizzy concoction of crafted coca cola and lime.

You can find more information at Ballad Coffee Bar.

Huus Plate

What: After a short hiatus from closing its original branch in Phra Khanong, Huus of Bread has found its second life in Bangna as Huus Plate with a new massive list of brunch offerings.

What’s noteworthy: Apart from their new brunch offerings, the new branch features a massive space where you can bring your four-paw friends along while sipping coffee as well.

What we’re ordering: Order their lemon-espresso Caffine Lemon (THB 130) or go for their Cookie and Cream Cloudy (THB 150) for non-caffeine options.

You can find more information at Huus Plate

Bangkok’s best new cafes in 2023: For bread and pastries

Jerome Cheesecake

What: The famed JÉRÔME opened its first outlet outside Japan in Thonglor.

What’s noteworthy: Here, they source their fresh cream cheese from Hokkaido and cheese from the Basque country to make their tantalisingly smooth cheesecake textures.

What we’re ordering: While the venue has launched its new truffle-flavoured cheesecake, we’rd recommend you to stick to the original-style cheesecake (THB 250) instead.

You can find more information at Jerome Cheesecake Thailand

École Ducasse Café

What: A famed French culinary school by the renowned Alain Ducasse has made its cafe spin-off, turning its ground floor at Nai Lert Park Heritage into a boulangerie-slash-pâtisserie.

What’s noteworthy: The quality and the name of the illustrious Ducasse should be enough to woo cafe hoppers to try their homemade breads and pastries. Besides, the venue also dubs as an ideal spot to get your al fresco dining experience filled with cool breezy air.

What we’re ordering: Their French custard tart will set you back THB 180, but we’d recommend you to stop by early for their signature quiche (THB 180), for which they will rotate the fillings daily.

You can find more information at Ecole Ducasse Bangkok.

Sauvage

What: This French patisserie has become an online sensation ever since its first opening in July this year–all for the good reasons.

What’s noteworthy:​ Just look between the layers of their mille feuille and say that it doesn’t look anything less than perfection.

What we’re ordering: Their caramel miso flan (THB 450), featuring the crusty puff pastry enclosing the smooth, velvety caramel flan with a slightly savoury hint of miso, was always worth the tollway fees that we had to pay in order to get there.

You can find more information at Sauvage.

Bijoux De Beurre Echiré

What: The high-end French butter brand Echiré has introduced its cafe Bijoux De Beurre Echiré to Sukhumvit Soi 63 and later at The EMSPHERE this year.

What’s noteworthy: The brand has been renowned for its velvety butter with a hint of oak barrel from its traditional methods.

What we’re ordering: The highlight is the Croissant Excellence d’ Echiré, a croissant with a buttery aroma, which, when paired with Valrhona’s hot chocolate, yields a taste like no other.

You can find more information at Bijoux De Beurre Echiré

Bangkok’s best new cafes in 2023: For ice cream

Kintaam

What: Chiang Mai’s crowd-favourite ice cream sando parlour, Kintaam, has landed in Bangkok, bringing their exceptional Thai flavours to Silom Soi 12.

What’s noteworthy: Here, they prioritise ingredients sourced from local farmers to craft exceptional frozen treats with a Thai twist. You can also customise your sando with a plethora of toppings–which, to our surprise, are free of charge.

What we’re ordering: Order ‘Yen Jiab,’ (THB 75) a distinctly tangy yogurt ice cream blended with ginger jam, delivering a delightful punch. Pair it with the red rice angkak biscuit to elevate the taste.

You can find more information at Kintaam

Balcony Cream Tea

What: Bangkok’s popular artisanal ice cream Guss Damn Good has made their Taiwanese tea flavour spin-off this year right across from their Ploenchit branch.

What’s noteworthy: Here, the brains behind Balcony Cream Tea have teamed up with Taiwanese tea farmers to source high-quality tea leaves to make 9 different flavour profiles.

What we’re ordering: Order two micro scoops of ‘No.2,’ the pomelo jin xuan whose floral notes went well with ‘No.7’ Red Oolong for THB 140.

You can find more information at Balcony Cream Tea

Blendies

What: This grab-and-go ice cream stall has taken Siam cool kids by storm this year with its sinfully decadent French-style gelato.

What’s noteworthy: Fascinated by Parisian ice cream and aiming to bring something more unique to Bangkok’s ice cream scene, the brains behind the venue sought out a way to marry the Parisian flavours with Italian gelato’s chewy textures. The results are gelato flavours with thick, creamy, and chewy textures.

What we’re ordering: Among their 10 flavours, ranging from pistachio and fresh milk to chestnut vanilla and barracuda mango, we prefer their pistachio featuring a heap of crushed nuts (THB219).

You can find more information at Blendies

Gelato and Co

What: One of the oldest Italian establishments in the Bangkok Opera Italian Restaurant has made a big comeback this year, and with its huge renovation, the place also introduces a homemade gelato spot right in front of the restaurant.

What’s noteworthy: Speaking of authenticity, the place whips up its gelato fresh from the machine, which lends their offerings a smooth, velvety touch.

What we’re ordering: We loved their vanilla flavour (THB 160/scoop) featuring the Madagascar vanilla beans. Hazelnut lovers can opt for their Nocciola Piemonte instead.

You can find more information at Gelato and Co

Montangue

What: Rama III’s French artisanal ice cream shop has finally branched out to a more accessible spot at The EMSPHERE.

What’s noteworthy: The owner was under tutelage of the French artisanal ice cream maker Emmanuel Ryon, who received the Meilleur Ouvrier de France title for ice cream making in 2000–think an Oscar for chefs.

What we’re ordering: Among its bold and daring flavours, we still love their Banoffee and Vanilla Macadamia the most. Don’t miss their multi-layered towering parfait ice cream (THB350)–you need more than two people to finish it off though.

You can find more information at Montagne

Bangkok’s best new cafes in 2023: For Tea

Shersanctuary

What: Phaholyothin 32 may not be on our usual radar, but this new tea sanctuary, with its zen-like aesthetics, is about to change that.

What’s noteworthy: Unlike other tea specialty shops, Shersanctuary Tea Space doesn’t limit itself to Chinese or Japanese tea. The place also offers visitors a glimpse to the rich, vibrant tea cultures through the owner’s special house-blend tea leaves.

What we’re ordering: One must-try is the ‘Sherlyn’ (THB250). This tea blend reflects Sherlyn’s personal journey to embrace cinnamon—a spice she grew to disdain due to its association with ‘palo,’ her least favourite dish from her Chinese upbringing. The tea offers vibrant, zesty flavours, mellowing to a gentle sweetness as it cools.

You can find more information at Shersanctuary Tea Space

Malou Tea Atelier

What: Breathing new life into a 50-year-old shophouse, Thitikarn “Som” Chongvatana, one of the brains behind Sathorn’s favourite brunch spots Luka Cafe, has transformed her family building in Charoennakorn into a tea showroom and cafe for her organic tea brand Malou Tea Atelier.

What’s noteworthy: Here, they boast a variety of 30 organic cold brew teas. The owner Som occasionally hosts Sri Lanka tea tastings during the weekend as well.

What we’re ordering: Order the eponymous concoction Charoennakorn (THB70), blending the tanginess from tamarind tea, pickled plum, and fizzy soda, and pair it up with their soft-baked cookies.

You can find more information at Malou Tea Atelier.

The Matcha Tokyo

What: Hailing from Tokyo, Japan, this matcha specialist serves modern tea offerings in ceremonial style–think of the staff wearing traditional kimono dresses while pouring hot water from hishaku (a long bamboo ladle) and other classic tea utensils.

What’s noteworthy: Interestingly, The Matcha Tokyo has opened two of their branches almost simultaneously: One at the newly minted EMSPHERE and the other at The Emporium.

What we’re ordering: We loved their Matcha Latte (THB185) and their crispy fresh-baked croffle topped with matcha milk jam.

Ren Cafe and Goods

What: Charoenkrung has welcomed a new hip matcha cafe with Ren Cafe and Goods.

What’s noteworthy: Situated inside the chic community space Charoen 43, Ren.bkk has renovated an old two-storey shophouse and transformed it into another safe haven for matcha lovers.

What we’re ordering: There’s a wide array of hojicha and matcha available, but we’d recommend you to try the Matcha Fruit Mocktail (THB180) which features layered shades of pink lychee and green, and when blended together, provide both umami notes and sweetness.

You can find more information at Ren Cafe and Goods

Araksa Tea Room

What: Chiang Mai’s award-winning organic tea plantation has brought its prized tea to Charoen Krung.

What’s noteworthy: Inside this two-storey shophouse, this tea room offers a tranquil retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle, with its earthy colour scheme, bamboo walls, and abundance of natural light. The place also doesn’t limit the use of their prized tea to traditional concoctions alone as they also use them in their dishes and even cocktails.

What we’re ordering: Try their Khao Doi (THB170), silk tea and roasted Thai mountain rice with notes of roasted nuts, fruits, and honey.

You can find more information at Araksa Tea Room

Casa Formosa Taiwan Tea House

What: Taiwanese tea leaves shine at this tea specialty shop in Yaowarat.

What’s noteworthy: At Casa Formosa Taiwan Tea House, it doesn’t matter if you are tea gurus or newbies as the staff will generously guide you through all the rich tapestry of Taiwan tea cultures.

What we’re ordering: Try their Casa Formosa Signature Tea 1869 Oolong (THB 180), whose subtle aroma of vanilla and caramel is ideal for the beginner’s taste.

You can find more information at Casa Formosa Taiwan Tea House