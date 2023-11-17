Weekend trip guide: 6 places that make the best daging salai (smoked beef) in Malaysia

Ask any foodie and they’ll tell you just how irresistible daging salai is. But the dish is just as elusive as it is delicious. The smoked beef, often cooked in a spicy coconut curry, isn’t easily found in stalls around Singapore, let alone Malaysia. Bur procuring it is well worth the effort – we promise. If you wanted some of the best, most authentic examples of daging salai the next time you visit Malaysia, hit up these places.

What is daging salai?

Daging salai, or smoked beef, is a speciality that was originally created in the state of Negeri Sembilan in West Malaysia.

Because beef was too expensive to eat often, the people in the state would only slaughter a cow during Eid or for weddings. The slaughter had to be done a few days before the occasion, but it would’ve been impossible to keep raw meat for so long in such a hot country, especially since refrigerators weren’t a thing back then. To preserve the meat, they cooked it in advance, using coconut shells and husks that were readily available. Being high in liquid content, the coconut produced a lot more smoke than using regular wood did, and it imparted a smoky, rich flavour to the meat meat. It was so tasty, that the happy mistake caught on to become a staple on its own, which was sliced to eat as is, or for use in curries.

Today, the process of making daging salai in Malaysia is still as traditional as it was before. Carefully smoked using a unique smoking technique with coconut fibre called “sabak”, the charred beef slices acquire a full-bodied flavour. With a sweet and smoky tang, the beef is tasty when eaten on its own, but is best served with a plate of rice and sambal belacan – or for a match made in heaven, braised in masak lemak cili api, which is a rich creamy coconut curry that perfectly balances the flavours of the beef.

While you can create it from scratch at home, the process is painstakingly tedious and let’s face it – you just want to enjoy the dish without your patience being tested. These best establishments serving daging salai in Malaysia’s KL, Selangor, and even JB will save you the trouble.

