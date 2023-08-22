Where to find the best Hainanese chicken rice in Hong Kong

Who wouldn’t love the everyday comfort of chicken and rice? The classic Hainanese chicken rice is crowned not only for its ease and accessibility but also its success in packing a nutritious punch. It fills all your nutrition needs in one plate, complete with carbs, proteins, and fibre. From the neighbourhood stalls to elevated grand hotel venues, we have listed some of the top spots in Hong Kong where you can find the best Hainanese chicken rice.



This comfort dish follows a meticulous preparation process. Hainanese chicken serves gently poached, sliced-to-perfection chicken over seasoned rice. Then, it is infused with chicken oil, and often (depending on where you’re ordering the dish) a medley of spices of turmeric and lemongrass, and then, a final bowl of clear chicken soup.

Its story is evident in its name: a southern China dish originating from Hainan Island before making its way across Southeast Asia. Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand have their versions of the dish. These tweaks and edits of the original — a variation of the Chinese Wenchang chicken — are evident in the pairing condiments. While some come with a trio of ginger, sweet soy, and chilli, singular gingery-garlicky dip compliment others. The process of poaching the chicken and preparing the rice also varies. As much as many may assume that the dish is based solely on the chicken, the secret is in finessing well-balanced yet flavourful rice, too. So, head to these places in Hong Kong to savour a delicious plate of Hainanese chicken rice.

The best Hainanese chicken rice in Hong Kong