Where to find the best Hainanese chicken rice in Hong Kong

Who wouldn’t love the everyday comfort of chicken and rice? The classic Hainanese chicken rice is crowned not only for its ease and accessibility but also its success in packing a nutritious punch. It fills all your nutrition needs in one plate, complete with carbs, proteins, and fibre. From the neighbourhood stalls to elevated grand hotel venues, we have listed some of the top spots in Hong Kong where you can find the best Hainanese chicken rice.
This comfort dish follows a meticulous preparation process. Hainanese chicken serves gently poached, sliced-to-perfection chicken over seasoned rice. Then, it is infused with chicken oil, and often (depending on where you’re ordering the dish) a medley of spices of turmeric and lemongrass, and then, a final bowl of clear chicken soup.
Its story is evident in its name: a southern China dish originating from Hainan Island before making its way across Southeast Asia. Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand have their versions of the dish. These tweaks and edits of the original — a variation of the Chinese Wenchang chicken — are evident in the pairing condiments. While some come with a trio of ginger, sweet soy, and chilli, singular gingery-garlicky dip compliment others. The process of poaching the chicken and preparing the rice also varies. As much as many may assume that the dish is based solely on the chicken, the secret is in finessing well-balanced yet flavourful rice, too. So, head to these places in Hong Kong to savour a delicious plate of Hainanese chicken rice.
The best Hainanese chicken rice in Hong Kong
Mandarin Oriental’s all-day dining destination, Café Causette, is also home to one of the city’s more indulgent (see: pricy) Hainanese chicken rice. Along with being perfectly sliced, the deboned chicken is also lightly brushed with sesame oil. It is served with a steaming bowl of chicken rice, soup, and a classic dip of dark soy sauce, garlic, and chilli. On a typical day, you’ll catch Central’s usual band of Wall Street bros wining and dining at the intimate venue. Suddenly, the hefty price tag makes entire sense.
Four Seasons’ Hainanese chicken rice is as classic as can be. Tender cuts of chicken are carefully poached in 90°C chicken stock by The Lounge’s dedicated team of Chinese chefs for a silkier, smoother texture than any other — a beloved feature of the venue’s Hainanese chicken that many will call ahead just to reserve a portion for the evening. If you do manage to get your hands on their artfully arranged tray, find a steaming bowl of Japanese short-grain rice infused with chicken fat, lemongrass and garlic set alongside fresh vegetables, flavourful broth and tiny ramekins of signature ginger scallop sauce and fiery chilli dip.
Image credit: FourSeasonsHotelHongKong/Facebook
As all chicken rice enthusiasts will attest, Grand Café at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong makes the best, most delicious Hainanese chicken rice. A generous portion of tender chicken thigh or breast is served with organic choi sum, a usual bowl of chicken oil rice and chicken and turnip soup. Their chicken — a well-praised signature of the restaurant — comes with the classic trio of chilli, sweet soy and scallion dip, but as it’s repeatedly pointed out, you won’t need it — the chicken manages to hold flavours of its own.
The glitzy, all-day dining room of Holt’s Café also happens to serve a familiar menu of all-time comforts, aptly including the Hainanese chicken rice. A true-to-classic make of poached silky-smooth chicken served over flavourful chicken rice with a steaming bowl of chicken soup, Holt’s Cafe adds its own twist with a house-made ginger sauce. We heard that Mirror’s Anson Lo is a dedicated fan.
Image credit: holtscafehk/Instagram
The reputation of this Michelin-recommended Singapore export precedes its arrival in Hong Kong. Tian Tian, which started as a humble stall in Singapore’s Maxwell Food Centre, has amassed a loyal local following. This (unsurprisingly) prompted their first opening in Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk. It’s a single, straightforward order when you visit, the signature Hainanese chicken slathered in a secret chicken sauce and served with chicken rice that’s been steamed in pure chicken essence.
Since its 1971 opening in Singapore’s Mandarin Orchard, Chatterbox Café has continued its legacy as the home of the famous, award-winning Mandarin Chicken Rice. Here in the Hong Kong venue, you can expect the same militant regard for fresh ingredients and an authentic preparation process. The chicken is chosen carefully (with a criterion of 70-80 days of age) before being slow-cooked for 50 minutes. It’s served in its most classic presentation — with a steaming bowl of chicken rice and clear chicken soup.
Image credit: chatterboxcafehongkong/Instagram
On the ground floor of Central Market, you’ll find a string of restaurants, one of which is Pulau, a casual eatery dedicated to Singaporean cuisine. Skim through the menu of familiar eats but make a stop at the Hainanese chicken rice. It’s a generous portion of silky smooth, deboned chicken served with the classic trio of chilli, ginger and sweet soy sauce. The fragrant chicken rice stays the same, but the clear chicken soup is given an extra bite with two Sotong fishballs and the possible swap-out for Bak Kut Teh if that’s what you prefer.
Firstly, we love that there’s an abundance of Malacca Cuisine branches across Hong Kong. So, anytime we’re craving Hainanese chicken rice, we can just go to any of them! Malacca Cuisine offers a mix of Singaporean and Malaysian delights. It’s the perfect pitstop for casual lunches or dinners with an added plus of food options. Among the bestsellers is the no-fuss Hainanese chicken rice. While there isn’t anything particularly special about it, it’s the familiar taste that really makes diners come back. Essentially, it’s comfort food! Oh, did we mention that the chicken here is boneless? So, you can eat as much as you want!
Don’t let its location stop you, the Hainanese chicken rice here is Singaporean-approved! After all, the owner spent some time in the country and wanted to bring back authentic Hainanese chicken rice to Hong Kong. While you can’t go wrong with the classic option, diners here swear by the roasted version. Regardless of what you choose, they’re freshly made, without any preservatives. The chicken is well-loved for its tender yet juicy skin. And each bite feels like you’ve been transported to Singapore.
No frills Thai Plus Hainan Chicken is not the kind of place to while away an afternoon. Instead, you phone ahead and pick up a takeaway to enjoy in the comforts of your home, preferably in front of what’s new on Netflix. But the greatest thing about Thai Plus is their consistent Hainanese chicken that has prompted the slow and steady expansion across Hong Kong. Expect tender cuts of flavourful chicken, chicken rice infused with coconut and lemongrass and a flavourful chicken soup. The single thing that sets Thai Plus apart? A Thai-style mint dip made with crushed garlic, ginger and chilli for that extra added heat to an otherwise mild dish.
This is a Hung Hom neighbourhood favourite that has since expanded to a second location across the harbour. Yung Kee is endlessly praised for its consistent Hainanese chicken rice. The chef insists on using a 2.5-kilogram three-yellow chicken, chosen for its tenderness and balance in fattiness. It’s served with a fragrant chicken oil rice infused with lemongrass, pandan leaves and paired with turmeric and chicken coconut soup. It’s a familiar yet entirely renewed version of Hainanese chicken rice made better. At the original Hung Hom venue, they typically sell out by 4 pm. Meanwhile, at the new Sheung Wan spot, it sells out by 3 pm. So, to avoid disappointment and long queues, go early. Have it for brunch, maybe.
Image credit: yungkee_hainan_chicken/Instagram
Over at Water Gate, the Hainanese chicken rice is of the Thai variation, or khao mun gai. It’s essentially the same poached chicken served over chicken oil rice, except it swaps the original condiments for one made with yellow soybeans and thick soy sauce, flavoured with chillis and vinegar. Expect a lengthy wait no matter when you visit, but the simple dish is an all-time satisfying portion of lean and tender sliced chicken, fragrant chicken rice and a soothing clear broth with bobbing winter melon chunks.
Image credit: watergatechickenrice/Facebook
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- What makes Hainanese chicken rice special?
Both the Hainanese chicken and the rice make this dish special. In fact, the rich flavour of the rice (depending on the type of grain) is normally pre-fried in chicken fat and then cooked in chicken broth. Meanwhile, poach the chicken until cooked so you can see some pink parts on the flesh.
- Is Hainanese chicken rice good?
Hainanese chicken rice is delicious and well-loved by many in Singapore, Malaysia, and around the world.
- Is Hainanese chicken unhealthy?
Hainanese chicken rice is a healthy dish as it contains protein from the chicken. The rice makes up for the crabs. So, the result is a nutritious, well-balanced meal.