Here are the 16 best Indian restaurants in Bangkok right now

From an affordable Indian thali feast to progressive Indian fine dining, here are some of the best Indian restaurants in Bangkok.

Looking for the best Indian restaurants in Bangkok? Look no further. Bangkok is literally a treasure trove for Indian cuisine where you’re almost spoiled for choice, ranging from cozy local curry houses to luxurious fine dining establishments. Here’s where you can find them.

The best Indian restaurants in Bangkok: Old-school Indian Restaurants

Al Rahaman

Bangrak folks who frequent the area know this is among the best spots to get their mutton cravings satisfied. Originally a hole-in-the-wall venue, Al Rahaman has accumulated a fan base over the years and moved to their new location just across its original spot. Try their mutton seekh kebab (THB300), featuring juicy, tantalising meat oozing with meaty goodies, or order their mutton leg masala (THB1,250) for larger groups of six people. The owner Ruf is quite generous with his food and always makes sure that your belly is fully filled, so expect some random complimentary dishes like pani puri when heading there. Insider’s tip: If you can gather a party of around 20 people, you can book a private mutton biryani party here–we tried it once and it’s worth every Baht spent.

Al Rahaman. 101, 101/1 Naret Rd, Si Phraya. Open daily 11am-10pm. Tel. 085-140 -440

Jai Palace

To those who’ve always shunned vegetarian food, you may have a change of heart after heading to this vegetarian Indian spot in Bangrak. Tucked inside one of the sub-sois close to Al Rahaman’s, Jai Palace serves hearty vegetarian offerings like paneer kofta (THB150) and tandoori mushroom (THB180) to pair up with their plain roti (THB10) or aloo kulcha (THB50).

Jai Palace. 72 8 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Bang Rak. Open daily 10am-10pm. Tel. 094-648-7750.

Vintage Indian Cuisine

Originally opened in 1989 at Bangrak’s Woodland Inns, Vintage Indian Cuisine has found its second life tucked inside Charoenkrung’s Win Long Place Hotel with the same operation teams that have been serving South Indian food offerings for over 34 years. Order their fried beef masala boasting a crispy exterior with luscious, juicy meat reminiscent of chicken 65.

Vintage Indian Cuisine. G/F Win Long Place Hotel. Open daily 7am-8pm.

The Staycafe

Ratchaprarop is the hood where you can find some of the most vibrant, rich cuisine varieties in Bangkok–think Filipino, Burmese, Indonesian, and even Nepalese food. Among our most frequent spots is the Northern Indian restaurant The Staycafe that serves some of the best malai kofta and chicken malai tikka in town. Pair them up with lacha paratha, the multi-layered flatbread, or order pizzas with Indian twists–think butter chicken pizza (THB250) or paneer tikka pizza. There’s a very affordable brunch buffet during the weekends for THB 299, including all the starters (pani puri and chicken tikka), three choices of naan, main courses (butter chicken, chicken roganjosh, and bhindi masala (stir-fried okra), and even unlimited sweet lassi.

The Staycafe. 72/1, Ratchaprarob Rd. Open daily 11am-11pm. Tel. 02-642-4716

Sugam

This is another place that serves one of the most affordable South Indian vegetarian foods in Bangkok. Just a stone’s throw away from Wat Khaek, Sugam South Indian Restaurant became an internet sensation after American food blogger Mark Wiens visited them in his Bangkok South Indian food tour in 2022. We loved their vegetarian thali set (THB159) complete with two pieces of chapathi, the crispy medu vada, and five bowls of curry–the chickpea curry chana masala was our favourite. Head there on Sunday to indulge in their unlimited vegetarian tiffin thali, featuring 13 varieties just for THB169.

Sugam. N Sathon Rd., Silom. Open daily 10am-10pm. Tel. 099-119-4546.

The best Indian restaurants in Bangkok: Casual Indian restaurants

Rang Mahal

Perched above the 26th floor of Asoke’s Rembrandt Hotel is the long-established Indian restaurant that might make you feel like you’re dining like a king with its traditional service and stunning views of Bangkok. There’s a Northern Indian buffet brunch every Sunday for THB1,250.

Rang Mahal. 26/F Rembrandt Hotel Bangkok. Sukhumvit Soi 18. Open Mon-Fri 6pm-11pm; Sat-Sun noon-3pm and 6pm-11pm. Tel. 062-598-0327.

Punjab Grill

Located right at the entrance of Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit is a casual fine dining restaurant that serves authentic-yet-modern takes on Indian cuisine. Recently, chef Bharath Bhat unveiled his new 6-course tasting menu (THB1999 for non-veg option; THB1499 for veg option) from the badal jam (grilled eggplant and tomato salad topped with smooth, silky burrata cheese) and Imly BBQ Jheenga (roasted tiger prawn marinated in spice and sweet tamarind) to the truffle lamb korma served with blue cheese naan. Their decadent mango-flavoured kulfi with boba-like falooda and rabri (Northern Indian creamy sweet staple) would win over even those who are not fans of mango themselves–us included.

Punjab Grill. Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit. Sukhumvit Soi 13. Open Mon-Fri 6pm-midnight; Sat-Sun noon-3pm and 6pm-midnight.

The best Indian restaurants in Bangkok: Indian Fine dining Restaurants

Jhol

Highlighting the lesser common southern coastal Indian cuisine, Jhol serves Indian staples with a haute-cuisine sophistication, leaving your eyes captivated and your palate with a mouth-walloping taste that’s familiar yet new and unique. The mastermind behind the restaurant Chef Hari Nayak is also an acclaimed author of various Indian cookbooks and a celebrated restaurateur, so expect nothing less than a gold-standard of taste and presentation when dining here.

Jhol. Sukhumvit Soi 18. Open daily noon to 2.30pm; 5.30 pm to 9:30pm. Tel. 02-004-7174

Restaurant Gaa

The brainchild of chef Garima Arora, the first female Indian chef to win a Michelin star from the Michelin Guide in 2018, Restaurant Gaa challenges and redefines what you might have pictured or expected from Indian cuisine with her progressive, modern reinterpretations. Though rich in cutting-edge techniques, her tasting menu (THB 4,700) may occasionally exude intimate, rustic touches in her tasting menu as well.

Restaurant Gaa. 46 Sukhumvit Soi 53. Open Mon-Fri 5.30pm-midnight; Sat-Sun noon-3pm and 5.30pm-midnight.

Gaggan

The culinary wizard Gaggan Anand returned to his post in August last year after a hiatus during the pandemic doom. His eponymous restaurant Gaggan won the first place on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants several times (2015-2018), so much so, that, in retrospect, when every time we were reporting on the awards, we always prepared his name first at the top.

Gaggan. 68 Sukhumvit Soi 31. Open Thu-Sun 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Inddee

Nestled into its very own secret garden of sorts, Inddee is housed within a 19th century home, restored with artful touches and an elegant design ethos. After wandering through the mystical arches, guests can choose between dining by the open kitchens and inside the glasshouse downstairs, or upstairs under grand vaulted ceilings. Helmed by Head Chef Sachin Poojary, his 7-course menu (THB 3,200) is a journey through India, bringing together rich and familiar flavours to a selection of beautifully presented dishes. Our favourites include the welcoming flavour-bomb “Bites into Inddee,” as well as the Kashmiri Morel dish, the Black Cod with Bengali Kasundi, and Nagpuri Saoji Spiced Quail.

Inddee. 68, 1 Soi Langsuan, Lumphini. Open daily 5.30pm-11pm. Tel. 062-812-9696.

Haoma

Inside a serene Bangkok house surrounded by lush vegetable plots, and beside even a mini fish farm, Chef-patron Deepanker Khosla takes inspiration from the freshest produce available and blends culinary styles to deliver a range of striking contemporary Indian dishes. The 11-course Haoma Experience is priced at THB4,590, while their 6-course lunch menu will set you back THB2,590.

Haoma. 3 Sukhumvit Soi 31. Open Mon-Fri 5.30pm-11pm; Sat-Sun noon-3pm and 5.30pm-11pm.

Indian desserts for your sweet tooth fix

Punjab Sweets

It’s hard not to stop by this Indian sweet shop when exploring Bangkok’s Little India in Phahurat, with its vibrant sweet offerings and crowds gathering in front of the shop. Head upstairs for a more private space and order some masala tea (THB15) to pair with their desserts. Despite having the word “sweet” in the name, the venue also churns out decent vegetarian food–think paneer dosa (THB100) or Punjabi thali (THB170), complete with two bowls of curry, makki roti, lassi, and, of course, their gulab jamun.

Punjab Sweets. Chakkraphet Rd., Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon. Open daily 8.30am-6pm. Tel. 02-222-6541.

Royal Rasoi

This Indian confectionery spot in Phahurat is where Bangkok’s pious believers flock to get their colorful mithai (treats) during Mahā Shivarātri and other celebrations, from the toasted peanut ladoos and gulab jamun stuffed with sweetened milk to the cashew sweet wrapped in betel leaf kaju pan and Lord Ganesha’s favourite modak with strawberry flavours.

Royal Rasoi. 95, Phahurat Market Soi 38. Open daily 8am-6pm. Tel. 081-622-9252.

Yummz Kulfi

If you like those creamy, delicious no-churn ice creams known as kulfi, head to the India Emporium this weekend to get these kulfi popsicles to satisfy your sweet cravings. The prices start at THB60 for smaller sizes while the bigger ones will set you back at THB70. Choose from 10 varieties of flavours, ranging from the basic chocolate almond (THB80) and crunchy pistachio (THB70), to the fancier bites like the fresh saffron (THB120).

Yummz Kulfi. India Emporium. Open Tue-Sun 10.30am-6pm. Tel. 065-004-2121.

Marigold Delights

Our Indian mithai listing would never complete without Marigold Delight, a latest spin-off from chef Garima Arora which brings her luxury-yet-affordable Indian sweets right to your doorstep, from the Naughty Peda (THB40/piece), which sees the caramelised mathura peda stuffed with gooey truffle and pecan, and the melt-in-your-mouth besan ladoo with toasted beans and chestnut (THB45/piece). Other creative fun twists include the Lychee Parle G (THB 60/piece), which reimagines mithai into a cheesecake-like delicacy.

Marigold Delights. Order via Instagram or Line: @marigold.delights