Whether you’re caffeine enthusiasts or matcha culture aficionados, Bangkok has always churned out such an inexhaustible list of new cafes that you may–more often than not–have lost track of what’s happening on the city’s coffeeshop culture scene. Fear not, for every month, we’re gathering some of the most notable stops that we think cafe hoppers shouldn’t miss. Here are the best new cafes in Bangkok right now.

[Feature and Hero Image Credit: Porpor Leelasestaporn.]

The best new cafes in Bangkok this January 2024

Songwat Coffee Roaster

What’s up: Songwat’s one and only cafe-slash-coffee roaster has relocated to a bigger and much cooler spot. Though most of their menu currently remains the same, we heard that there will be future additions: new pastries, new drinks, and even bagels inspired by local ingredients with Chinese accents.

What’s noteworthy: The brains behind this quaint cafe–think, the people from Ekkamai’s coffee roaster PRIDI, Songwat’s braised beef spot Rongklannua, and Thailand’s crowd-favourite dessert empire After You–all poured each of their respective specialties into making this coffee shop.

What we’re ordering: The Dirty (THB 150) featuring a tiny mountain of milk flakes.

You can find more information at Songwat Coffee Roasters.

Coconut Culture

What’s up: Bangkok’s old town Tha Phra Athit has welcomed another ice cream specialist with Coconut Culture. Their flavours, you guessed it, are all crafted from Thai coconut milk and are all dairy-free.

What’s noteworthy: Lactose intolerant folks can enjoy up to 14 different flavours, from the basic burnt coconut and rich coconut milk to traditional Thai dessert-inspired ba bin (black sticky rice and young coconut pancakes). Those who prefer something more refreshing can opt for their sorbet shine muscat or Thai mangosteen.

What we’re ordering: We loved their signature Pistachioh! (THB 190), featuring two scoops of coconut-milk pistachio ice cream arriving with a crunchy waffle bed made fresh from the pan.

You can find more information at Coconut Culture

Pulse (Tha Phra Athit)

What’s up: Situated above the aforementioned coconut ice cream spot is where coffee culture meets audiophiles. Those who frequent Bang Khun Thian have probably heard of Pulse Cafe for their laid-back and chilled vibe that comes with a riverside view. Recently, they brought their cafe a little closer to the city with this Tha Phra Athit spot.

What’s noteworthy: This is one of those places where you can reap a creativity boost with its right amount of ambience. Their new cafe may not boast the majestic riverside view, but you get a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking Tha Phra Athit’s bustling streets.

What we’re ordering: Basic coffee starts at THB 90, but we’d recommend you to try the Sunbeam (THB 130), a refreshing blend of pineapple, orange, and lemon juice topped with matcha cream.

You can find more information at Pulse

Grow Tea Studio (Phrom Phong)

What’s up: Sutthisarn’s hotspot for slow-life tea culture Grow Tea Studio has branched out to Phrom Phong with a new spot in Sukhumvit Soi 31.

What’s noteworthy: To those who have visited the original spot in Sutthisarn, you’ll know that the only downside to this tea spot is was tiny, limited space–with only one counter bar, for example. Their new spot, however, now boasts a much bigger space and also incorporates some of the cool Thai elements as well–think, alms bowls used for the Gongfu tea ceremony.

What we’re ordering: We loved their 8-year Oolong Tea Bai Mudan (THB 450), which the owner sourced for Doi Wawee’s community in Chiang Rai. The orchid notes, along with a natural sweetness, seeped through each time we sipped. Those who are not too keen on tea can also order the Grow Earth (THB 160) featuring Butterfly Pea milk topped with koicha. Don’t miss the new homemade Chestnut Gangi Dorayaki (THB 165) stuffed with chestnut cream, a perfect pair to your tea experience.

You can find more information at Grow Tea Studio.

Balcony Cream Tea

What’s up: Bangkok’s popular artisanal ice cream Guss Damn Good has opened their Taiwanese tea flavour spin-off this year right across from their Ploenchit branch.

What’s noteworthy: Here, the brains behind Balcony Cream Tea have teamed up with Taiwanese tea farmers to source high-quality tea leaves to make 9 different flavour profiles.

What we’re ordering: Two micro scoops of ‘No.2,’ the pomelo jin xuan whose floral notes go well with ‘No.7’ Red Oolong for THB 140.

You can find more information at Balcony Cream Tea

Ceremoniale Matcha

What’s up: The young artist behind the adorable Bob the Nice Guy has officially joined Songwat’s community with her Japanese matcha cafe Ceremoniale Tea.

What’s noteworthy: Like many other matcha specialty places that preceded this one, Ceremoniale Matcha boasts ceremonial grade matcha and a meticulous green tea brewing process.

What we’re ordering: Currently under the soft-opening phase, there are only two items available–pure and milk matcha, both priced at THB 180. We tried their ceremonial milk tea, a bold green tea with the right amount of richness.

You can find more information at Ceremoniale Matcha.

The Matcha Tokyo

What’s up: Hailing from Tokyo, Japan, this matcha specialist serves modern tea offerings in ceremonial style. The staff wears traditional kimono dresses while pouring hot water from hishaku (a long bamboo ladle) and other classic tea utensils.

What’s noteworthy: Interestingly, The Matcha Tokyo has opened two of their branches almost simultaneously: One at the newly minted EMSPHERE and the other at The Emporium.

What we’re ordering: We loved the Matcha Latte (THB 185) and their crispy fresh-baked croffle topped with matcha milk jam.

You can find more information at The Matcha Tokyo