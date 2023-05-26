Capone’s Pizza, Bangkok’s first proper Chicago deep dish pizza joint

After years and years of waiting, Capone’s Pizza finally brings a proper Chicago deep dish made by a Chicago native to Bangkok.

There’s no shortage of pizzas in Bangkok. It’s everywhere, and when you scroll through social media or any delivery apps, there will always be a pizza place available for you when you get hankering for the pie of life. Whether it’s New York style, traditional Italian, or something unique that would possibly make both New Yorkers and Italians outraged, chances are you’ll be able to find it.

There is, however, a severe lack of Chicago deep dish pizza in the city. Those not in the know will probably say something along the lines of “Who cares? It’s just pizza”. In the words of Stephen Colbert, “Chicago deep dish is a baby pool filled with sauce and cheese,” and for those unfamiliar with this type of pizza, you’ll understand why Colbert describes it as such soon.

While there are very few who have tried to make this kind of pizza here in Bangkok, this is the first time that the person who’s behind it is an actual Chicago native. Enter Capone’s Pizza, the first proper Chicago deep dish pizza joint in the City of Angels.

Capone’s Pizza: Chicago deep dish by a Chicago native

A taste of home

Kenneth Lee is a resident of Chicago and the man behind this Godsent institution. Originally working in IT, he got stuck here right before the pandemic hit and all the airports started shutting down. In a whirlwind of events, he found himself suddenly co-owning a restaurant. One day, he had a hankering for a taste of home and pulled out a family recipe for Chicago deep dish that he gave to his chef.

A few tweaks later, out came the coveted pie, which turned out to be better than expected. His friends got wind of it, and that all snowballed until he eventually started serving the pie at the restaurant at the start of the month. Demand kept going up, and that’s when he started Capone’s Pizza towards the end of December last year, a place focused solely on providing the residents of Bangkok with a taste of Chicago.

Same same but different

The aforementioned “tweaks” in the pizza are necessary, and Lee makes no claim in saying that his pizzas are exactly the same as any of the famed Chicago joints. San Marzano tomatoes, which Lee says are the ones used in deep dish pizza, aren’t available here, so his chef made adjustments. The result, however, comes pretty dang close to the original Chicago deep dish. And don’t take it from me, but take it from the other Americans who have tried Capone’s Pizza and sang its praises.

From Chicago with love

For the uninitiated, the deep dish is basically a bowl made up of crust filled with cheese and sauce, hence Colbert’s “baby pool” remark. It’s a completely different experience from your commercialised Pizza Company and Dominoes. It also differs greatly from the large New York-style pizza, which has grown in popularity here in the city. While you fold a NY-style pizza, you dive into a Chicago deep dish. Capone’s does serve NY-style, but deep dish is where it’s at.

And if looking at the pizza already makes your mouth water, just wait until you actually start “swimming” in that deep dish goodness. Capone’s sauce and cheese ratio is perfect, giving you that gooey goodness without overwhelming you with too much of one or the other. They do offer a choice of buying it per slice or either a 9” or 12” pie, which starts at THB 640. I can understand buying a slice, especially if you’re just going to pay their quaint little stand to eat there street-side. Apart from that, however, it’s a travesty to not buy a box.

For the deep dish noobs out there or those who have been looking to try it but haven’t made their way to Chicago yet, Capone’s Pizza has made it possible that all you have to do now is to pay them a visit or make an order. And for those who are fans of deep dish pizza and have been waiting for a proper deep dish joint in Bangkok, rejoice. Your prayers have been answered.

Capone’s Pizza is located at Sukhumvit Soi 23, near the basement parking entrance of Interchange 21. Visit their Facebook and Instagram to make direct orders or order via Food Panda, Grab, and Robinhood.